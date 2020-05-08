The X-37B program is classified. GETTY IMAGES

The X-37B, also called Orbital Test Vehicle, will take off on May 16 from the Cape Canaveral station (Florida) and US authorities are confident that this new launch will allow the country to establish “superiority in the space domain.”

“The X-37B team continues to exemplify the kind of agile and advanced technological development we need as a nation in the space domain,” said United States Space Force (USSF) Chief of Space Operations John Raymond on Wednesday.

This time, the takeoff and the entire operation will be carried out by the USSF, while the Air Force (owner of the orbital plane) and government partners will actively participate in the experimentation stage.

.The aircraft is about 9 meters long.

Since its first mission, in 2010, both the government and the US military entities have been quite concise in reporting on the tests being conducted by the spacecraft, and its program is classified.

This time, it is known that the vehicle will carry for the first time an integrated module with which “numerous” experiments will be performed in the space.

It holds the record for most consecutive days of flight around Earth achieved in its previous mission, completed in October 2019, in which it remained 780 days in orbit.

The X-37B accumulates a total of 2,865 days in orbit, which is equivalent to seven years and 10 months.

.The orbital plane has already completed five missions in space.

“A great step”

Randy Walden, program director for the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office Department, says this sixth mission will be “a big step” for the orbital vehicle program.

“This will be the first mission of the X-37B to use a service module to host experiments. It allows us to continue expanding the capabilities of the spacecraft and host more experiments than in any of the previous missions, “said the authority.

According to the information provided by the Air Force, which does not go into greater detail, one of the objectives of the operation is to “test new systems in space and return them to Earth.”

“There will be numerous experiments in orbit for both the Air Force and its mission partners,” said the program manager, Jonathan Keen.

USSFThe aircraft will take off from the Cape Canaveral space station in Florida, United States.

What was disclosed is that the special module will be attached to the stern of the vehicle and will increase the capacity to transfer payload and experimental programs to be carried into orbit.

A satellite

In addition to the implementation of the special module, the sixth mission for X-37B will be to deploy FalconSat-8.

Is about a small satellite developed by the American Air Force Academy with which experiments in orbit will also be developed.

FalconSat-8, according to the USAF, is an educational platform that will carry five experimental tests to be operated by the military entity.

In addition, two experiments from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be included to study the results of radiation and other spatial effects on a sample plate of different materials and on seeds used to grow food.

.The X-37B will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida in mid-May.

Finally, the US Naval Research Laboratory will test the transformation of solar energy in microwave radio frequency energy which could then be transmitted to Earth.

The mysterious plane

For the USAF, the X-37B has continued to “break barriers” in the development of reusable space vehicle technology and is considered a significant investment in advancing America’s future space capabilities.

The orbital aircraft program began in 1999 and after 11 years the first mission of the five undertaken so far occurred.

.The United States hopes to secure “superiority in the space domain” with this mission.

As this is a classified operation, it is not disclosed in detail what tasks the vehicle performs when it is in orbit or what was accomplished on previous flights.

Last year, Air Force officials explained in a statement that the X-37B’s primary goals are twofold: “Reusable spacecraft technologies for America’s future in space and conducting repeatable experiments and examine on Earth. “

In 2017, after the closure of a previous mission, the USAF indicated that the vehicle was used to test advanced navigation, control and guidance systems in space.

In addition, thermal protection technologies, advanced propulsion systems and electromechanical flight systems and autonomous orbital flight were evaluated.

There have been repeated occasions when this vehicle was pointed out to be a spy device designed to carry experimental sensors such as high-tech cameras and ground mapping radars; however such claims were never proven.

It was also striking that he spends more days in orbit on each mission.

The vehicle is also known as Boeing X37, because the defense and security division of that multinational company was the one that designed and developed the aircraft.

The company, one of the leading aircraft manufacturers in the world, is also one of the largest defense contractors globally.