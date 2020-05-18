This is the only photo of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima in existence. It was taken between 1994 and 1995.

This is Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who Tibetan Buddhists consider to be the reincarnation of the panchen lama, the second most important figure in Tibetan Buddhism after the Dalai Lama.

When, in 1995, he was identified as the successor to the panchen lama, he was taken captive by the Chinese authorities. Twenty-five years later, it is still unknown where he is, raising a difficult question about the future of Tibetan Buddhism.

Why was he caught?

Tibetan Buddhists believe in reincarnation.

When the second-largest Tibetan Buddhist leader, the panchen lama, died under suspicious circumstances in 1989 (some believe he may have been poisoned by the Chinese government) it was only a matter of time before he reincarnated.

On May 14, 1995, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the current Dalai Lama, announced that he had been identified.

The reincarnation of the panchen lama was Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, a six-year-old boy, the son of a doctor and nurse who lived in the Tibetan town of Naqchu.

.Tibetans in exile and the organizations that support them are constantly protesting against the Chinese government’s policy in the Tibet region.

Chinese authorities hoped that the panchen lama would be identified without the participation of the Dalai Lama, who left Tibet in 1959 and established a Tibetan government in exile in northern India.

So they took Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family off the scene, and arranged everything for some obedient Buddhist leaders to select another boy as the successor to the panchen lama.

What happened after?

Since then, China has kept its location secret.

Once, an official told the South China Morning Post newspaper that Gedhun lived in Gansu, a province in northern China.

Another circulating theory is that he is being held in or near Beijing.

Tibet International Network This could be the face of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima today.

In October 2000, then-British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee: “Every time we ask the question where Gedhun Choekyi Nyima is, we have received chinese government guarantees that he is in good health and well-being and that his parents do not want the international community to intervene. ”

“At our last meeting last week, [las autoridades chinas] they showed us two photographs saying they were from the house where Gedhun Choekyi Nyima lived. However, we have not received a response to our demand to verify it ourselves. ”

The boy, who was 11 years old in 2000, appeared in a photo playing table tennis.

The second image showed the back of his head, as he wrote Chinese characters on a blackboard.

And although the photographs were shown to British officials, they were unable to keep them.

Where does the last photo come from?

The image at the top of this page is a photograph produced in 2019 by forensic artist Tim Widden and reconstruct how the face could be of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima today.

Tim WiddenHow forensic artist Tim Widden’s reconstruction work works.

This work is based on the only known photograph of him taken by the group that toured Tibet in search of the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama in 1994 and 1995.

Widden was commissioned to create the image for the 30th birthday of the panchen lama and told the BBC that for recreation he had to assume that Gedhun enjoys the health and average weight, although it could easily be emaciated.

You also had to guess what hairstyle you could wear.

By creating an image that reconstructs the passage of time on a missing person, Widden generally have multiple photos to work and photographs of parents or siblings, but in this case there was only one.

The image was produced last year for the Tibet International Network.

A different organization, the International Campaign for Tibet, published a similar image five years ago, in the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of the panchen lama, when he would have reached the age of 26.

International Campaign for Tibet Reconstructing what the Pachen Lama might have been like at 26 years old.

This image shows the panchen lama with the robe of a buddhist monk, but there is no evidence to suggest that it was ever ordained.

When the Chinese authorities said that he is “studying,” they never specified the nature of his studies.

Why is the panchen lama so important?

Like the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama is considered to be an embodiment of a characteristic of the Buddha.

While the panchen lama is the reincarnation of Amithaba, the Buddha of Boundless Light, the dalai lama is the reincarnation of Avalokiteshvara (Chenrezig in Tibetan), the Buddha of Compassion.

Traditionally, each acts as a mentor to the other and also plays a role in key role in identification of his reincarnation.

As the panchen lama is more than 50 years younger than the Dalai Lama, it would have been expected that, in due course, recognize the successor of the Dalai Lama, 83 years old.

When the Chinese government insisted on controlling panchen lama selection in 1995, it may have been preparing for that moment. “They say they are waiting for my death and that they will recognize the 15th Dalai Lama of their choice,” the Dalai Lama wrote in a 2011 message.

Is it possible to choose another Dalai Lama without being identified by the Panchen Lama?

Although the figure of the panchen lama would lead the quest for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, it is not “the beginning and the end of the process,” said Bhuchung Tsering, vice president of the International Campaign for Tibet.

However, he anticipated that when the time comes, the Chinese authorities “could use the person they have selected as a panchen lama to serve their political interests.”

The Dalai Lama told . news agency in March last year that his successor could be in India, where he and many other Tibetans have lived for the past 60 years.

“In the future, in case two Dalai Lamas are named, one from here, in a free country, and the other chosen by China, then no one will trust, no one will respect [al elegido por China]. That is an additional problem for the Chinese, “he said.

The current Dalai Lama was the one who recognized Gedhun as the next Panchen Lama.

What is the goal of publishing lama pictures?

In a conventional missing person case, it is always possible for someone to report that they have seen the person.

In the case of the panchen lama, there is some hope that the international attention Take the Chinese authorities to provide new information.

“We need to revitalize this campaign,” said Mandie McKeown of the Tibet International Network last year.

“We have no information about what kind of life he leads. There has been no indication of what he is studying, and there is conflicting information about where he is. “

Given the new information on the whereabouts of the panchen lama, activists will push for a independent verification and to be allowed to live in freedom, either in Tibet or in exile, McKeown said.

“Will follow asking for release in the strongest way we can, ”he insisted.

-This article was originally published in April 2019 and was updated to mark the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.