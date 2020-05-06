Maduro says he has proof of US involvement. and Colombia in the operation. Maduro says he has proof of US involvement. and Colombia in the operation. GETTY IMAGES

This is how Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro described the failed attempted “invasion by sea” denounced by his government last Sunday, May 3.

The alleged attempt, which resulted in at least eight deaths and for which 16 people, including two US citizens, have already been arrested, was baptized as “Operation Gideon” by its organizers.

And on Monday night, Maduro shared on television more details of the same, as well as the “Negro Primero” military counter-operation that would have allowed the Venezuelan armed forces to abort her.

“We knew everything: what they talked about, what they ate, what they did not eat, what they took, what they did not take, who financed them,” said Maduro, who began his speech remembering that last March former Venezuelan general Cliver Alcalá – accused of drug trafficking by the USA The US had already declared that it was planning an attempted coup against him.

“(Cliver Alcalá) declared that this alias ´Pantera´ was a staff under his command,” Maduro recalled, referring to ex-captain Robert Colina, one of those killed in La Guaira on Sunday morning, to suggest a tie.

But according to the Venezuelan president – whom a large part of the international community does not recognize as the legitimate president of Venezuela – the person responsible for the operation is the United States government, who would have entrusted its coordination to its anti-drug agency, the DEA.

The assumptions involved

According to Maduro, “the US government delegated to the DEA for the repair of this action. And he delegated all his operational planning to a private company, Silvercorp. ”

“The DEA looked for the bosses and cartels of the Colombian High Guajira, looked for the cartels of the Venezuelan La Guajira and of various states of the country. We have their confessions, ”said the president, who also accused the government of Colombian President Iván Duque of complicity.

The Colombian government has denied any link to what happened.

“It is a unfounded accusation, which tries to compromise the Colombian government in a speculative plot, “said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country in a statement on Sunday.

.Maduro linked former general Cliver Alcalá with the attempted invasion.

The president assured that the mercenaries involved in the operation, which according to him had as main objective to assassinate him, “They spent the night and trained” in Colombian territory.

“Who were they fighting for? For Donald Trump, that simple. Let no one doubt it, “accused Maduro, who assured that Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza had already shared with the United Nations” new evidence of the participation of the Colombian government and Donald Trump in plans to invade and fill with violence and terrorism. to Venezuela ”.

While, according to Maduro, the participation of the Venezuelan opposition – which has denied any link – and that of Silvercorp They would be proved by the confessions of the arrested Americans as well as by a recent interview by the president of the Florida-based security company.

“This Mr. Jordan (Goudrou) gave a statement yesterday acknowledging the signing of a contract where a group of stateless Venezuelans agreed to pay him an amount of millions of dollars so that he could prepare a paramilitary force of terrorists and come to kill President Maduro and attack the institutions and our country ”, assured the president.

And according to Maduro, the two captured Americans, Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, they had been fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan with the US Army. and they were “members of Donald Trump’s security team, as they declare.”

“He was working with me. Those are my boys, ”Goudrou told ., however.

And in an interview with The Washington Post, Goudrou also stated that the operation had involved 60 men, including two former members of the American Special Forces.

Previously, the former green beret had published a video in which he identified himself as the organizer of the raid attempt along with ex-Venezuelan military Javier Nieto.

So far, neither the White House nor the State Department have ruled on the arrest of Demman and Berry, but according to ., US officials have emphatically denied any government link to the attempted raid.

While the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó – whom many countries recognize as the legitimate president of Venezuela – denied any “relationship or responsibility for the actions of the Silvercorp company”.

The Venezuelan opposition had previously questioned the government’s version, considering it a “montage” to try to “distract” the population from recent cases of violence, such as the one that occurred in the Los Llanos prison on Friday.

Operation Gideon

In his speech, Maduro assured that the Venezuelan intelligence services had known about the invasion plans for a long time and that it was originally planned for March 10, but “They were postponing the date.”

“It depended on a call that managed, from the extremist and putschist opposition, to trigger a series of violent events and create an escalation with an impression of increasing destabilization,” said the Venezuelan president.

.Venezuelan security forces in Macuto after the alleged invasion.

Finally, on May 1, the Venezuelan intelligence services learned that something was in motion.

“Already since Friday night we had confirmation of the start of operations, of the terrorist operation, ”said Maduro, who reported that all the protection mechanisms on the Venezuelan coast were immediately activated.

According to the president’s account, the mercenaries “divided into two groups, the first in a smaller, faster boat,” which made its appearance at around 3:00 am on Sunday “in a place in the Macuto parish. , on the coasts of La Guaira ”.

“In a coordinated manner, the forces of the Bolivarian National Police, the Special Actions Forces, FAES; of the DGSIM (General Directorate of Military Intelligence), of SEBIN (Bolivarian Intelligence Service) and of the Bolivarian Navy, they were betting near the place, “he continued.

“After half an hour the boat approached the coast and opened fire on what they surely managed to see from the troops present … The response was proportional, there was a fight that lasted 45 minutes, approximately. The boat capsized ”, explained Maduro.

“At dawn we managed to see the results of this military operation that I called Operation Military Black First, Crushing the Enemy“He explained.

The balance of that first operation, as reported at the time by the Venezuelan authorities, was eight dead and two detained, including an alleged DEA informant.

War material and communication equipment were also seized of American and Colombian origin.

The second boat

The other alleged members of the invading command under arrest, meanwhile, were captured on Monday morning in the state of Aragua.

“There was a report of a group that had landed aboard a boat in a place on the coasts of Aragua and that a boat with the characteristics of the second boat we were looking for was bordering part of that coast ”, explained Maduro.

.S According to Maduro, eight more mercenaries were captured with the help of fishermen from Chuao, in Aragua.

“The immediate command of the Sea Commandos was activated, and the Bolivarian Navy helicopter gunships went out in search of it. They were detected on the high seas, ”said the president, who said he had given an express order that they be captured alive.

According to his account, the gunship helicopter forced the boat to approach the town of Chuao, where its eight crew members were submitted “by the People’s Power”.

“The foot fishermen, the national militia and the municipal police came out with poplars, pistols and stones to look for the terrorists,” said Maduro.

“The people captured them, the people tied them up, the people placed them next to the socialist fishmonger opened by Commander Chávez more than 10 years ago, “presumed the president, who said he had been informed of the capture of those” eight terrorists “while participating in a videoconference of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries.

According to Maduro, however, “between Chuao and Petaquire about 20 men had gotten off” and “combing the area they captured five more terrorists.”

. Initially, the opposition questioned official reports of the invasion.

“We carry 13 terrorists. And this hour in which we are speaking live and direct, the hot pursuit is taking place and I am sure that before dawn we will have captured all the terrorists, ”he assured.

The captured

Among those captured, in addition to Americans Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, Maduro also highlighted the arrest of the former captain Antonio Seuqea Torres, whom he described as “the head of this terrorist command.”

And also highlighted the arrest of Adolfo Baduel, son of the former minisdefense team of Chávez, former general Raúl Baduel, who is also currently in jail.

The list of detainees provided by Maduro himself during his television appearance is completed by Cosme Rafael Alcalá, Jefferson Fernando Díaz Vásquez, Rodolfo Jesus Díaz Orellana, Víctor Alejandro Pimienta, Fernando Andrés, Raúl Eduardo Manzanilla, Luis Manuel Paiva Soto, Esteban Rojas Tapia, Edison Rowin Mogollón, Enderson Ríos Marín and Rubén Darío Fernández Figuera.

Of those killed in the operation, meanwhile, only the identity of the ex-captain Robert Colina, known as “Pantera”.