Robert Fuller’s sister said her brother « had no suicidal tendencies. »

Amid a wave of protests against racism in the United States, two deaths initially branded as suicides have caused shock and unleashed questions.

In the past few weeks, the bodies of two black men have been found hanging from trees in two cities in southern California (USA).

In the first announcements, the authorities pointed out suicide in both cases as a possible cause of death, but now they have opened investigations.

This after the families demanded inquiring after having expressed not be convinced that they had been suicides

About 80 kilometers and 10 days separate the deaths of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch.

The names of Fuller and Harsch resonated widely on social media over the weekend, and activists from the Black Lives Matter movement joined the demands of their relatives.

The characteristics of the incidents, in addition, have made us remember the terrible past of lynchings of blacks in the USA at the end of the 19th century and during the 20th century.

What is known?

Robert Fuller, 24

At almost 4 a.m. last Wednesday, Fuller’s body, 24, was found near the city hall in Palmdale, a city of 150,000 inhabitants an hour north of Los Angeles.

« There was no one on the scene and the paramedics found the body hanging from a tree, » he explained this Monday, June 15. Daryl Osby, chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A passerby who saw the body contacted authorities.

An autopsy was carried out on Friday the 12th, the results of which have yet to be announced.

« The initial reports seemed to be consistent with suicide but we thought it wise to back off and continue investigating, « said Jonathan Lucas, head of the county coroner’s office.

Lucas explained that suicide was initially discussed due to the « absence of evidence » indicating a possible homicide.

According to the authorities, in the surroundings of the place there were no chairs or other artifacts and only « what he had in his pocket and backpack » was found, said Kent Wegener, in charge of the homicide unit of the office of the police, on Monday. sheriff.

Palmdale residents erected an altar in honor of Fuller on the tree where he appeared hung on June 10.

Wegener explained that it will be carried out a forensic analysis to the rope, as well as a study on the type of knot to determine how it was made. Similarly, they will investigate whether « there is video material from surveillance cameras or houses« that they have captured what happened and will check the young man’s cell phone.

Authorities said they will also investigate Fuller’s medical history, who had a state social worker assigned to him, although the reason is unknown.

On Sunday, California government officials demanded that the state attorney general conduct an independent investigation of the fact.

According to what was said this Monday by the county sheriff, Alex Villanueva, the attorney general’s office « will monitor and review our investigation. »

The official also noted that the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) will be a participant in the investigation from the civil rights division.

How has the reaction been and what has your family said?

Last Friday, after news of his death was made public, Palmdale residents they questioned the authorities for having reported in the first instance that it had been a suicide.

« Where are the videos from the surveillance cameras? », « We don’t trust you, » « Why did you conclude that it is suicide, » some questioned the city sheriff in the middle of a tense press conference.

Saturday, Fuller’s sister He spoke from the plaza where the incident occurred and in which hundreds of protesters gathered.

« We want to know the truth of what really happened. Robert was a good little brother. And it’s as if everything we’ve been told is not right … We heard one thing and then another, and just we want to know the truth« claimed Diamond Alexander.

« Has no sense… my brother had no suicidal tendencies« , said.

Diamond Alexander is Robert Fuller’s middle sister. She says that he “was a good little brother to us. Everything that they’ve been telling us has not been right … my brother was not suicidal. ” At #JUSTICEFORROBERTFULLER rally. pic.twitter.com/z3FY69NAo3 – Josie Huang (@josie_huang) June 13, 2020

Antelope Valley, the area where Palmdale is located, « is known in Southern California as a bastion of white supremacy and that goes back decades, « said Los Angeles radio station journalist KCRW Cerise Castle, in a report Monday for National Public Radio (NPR).

« In 2016, there was an incident in which three men were charged with a hate crime after attacking a group of Latinos in a park. This was a day after the Ku Klux Klan [un grupo extremo supremacista blanco] will hold an event in the area, « he explained.

Malcolm Harsch, 38 years old

One hour from Palmdale Heading east in the city of Victorville, a group of firefighters came to the scene where Malcolm Harsch, 38, had been found hanging from a tree on May 31.

According to the report from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:00 am, a call came in to the 911 emergency number from a woman who reported that her boyfriend had hung up.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, which authorities describe as a « field » where there is a homeless encampment.

In the span of a few days, both Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch were found hanging from trees in Southern California cities about 50 miles apart. There must be full and immediate investigations into their deaths. pic.twitter.com/KsF16dxpaO – African American Policy Forum (@AAPolicyForum) June 13, 2020

The woman stated that « she and her boyfriend, later identified as Malcolm Harsch, had been together during the morning, but she had returned to her tent for a short period of time. »

« Others in the camp alerted him that Harsch had been found hanging from a tree, » that they had taken him down from there and were applying him cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers « to resuscitate him, » the statement said.

The emergency personnel who arrived later continued unsuccessfully with the attempts to declare him dead.

In a protest Saturday, Palmdale residents demanded an independent investigation into the death of Robert Fuller.

The cause of death remains to be known.

The authorities present at the scene, including forensic personnel, indicates the brief, « They did not collect any evidence to suggest a possible homicide. »

What did the family say?

Harsch’s family, who live in the state of Ohio, said in a statement last Saturday that they found it hard to believe that the man had committed suicide, that « he did not seem depressed » and that « he had recently talked with his children about seeing himself soon. »

In the brief, the next of kin denounced that the autopsy it was made « 12 days after » his death.

« There are many ways to die, but considering current racial tensions, a man hanging from a tree is definitely meaningless right now. We want justice, not easy excuses, » they said.

Hundreds of people protested in Fuller’s hometown after his death.

City authorities said they would release the results of the investigation once it is complete.

County Sheriff John McMahon said his office was in contact with the state Department of Justice, which in turn was following up on the investigation.