What is known about the death threats to Iglesias, Marlaska and María Gámez

Image of the threatening letter shared by Pablo Iglesias (Photo: TWITTER)

The death threats received by Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez were sent from the Community of Madrid. This is one of the few data that is known for now regarding the investigation into the appearance of letters and rifle bullets in the Ministry of the Interior with the names of the three recipients.

Same font and origin

Agents of the National Police and the Civil Guard are working to find clues that lead to the person responsible. The typeface used in all three is the same, as is the post office from which they were sent to the same destination: the Interior headquarters in Madrid’s Amador de los Ríos street. They also believe that the shipment was made the same day, a hypothesis pointed out by the 24 Hours channel.

In the envelopes destined for the former second vice president, the Minister of the Interior and the director of the Civil Guard, several cartridges of caliber 7.62×51 were found, typical of the CETME rifle, which has been used by the State Security Forces and Bodies and by the Army years ago.

Single perpetrator suspected

But, according to Cadena SER, the bullets are unused and of a generic brand. The only thing that is known is that the ammunition dates from the 1980s. This fact leads the investigators to think that the person responsible for the attack (the investigators suspect a single perpetrator) is related to one of the police / military bodies or that have ties to extreme right-wing groups.

The recipients of the threats have filed a complaint with their respective police stations. Now, the Prosecutor’s Office is waiting for the police report so that the judge who has jurisdiction in each case acts. For Grande-Marlaska and Gámez, it will be the National Court; for Pablo Iglesias, the ju …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.