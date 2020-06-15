© APU GOMES

There were demonstrations in front of the tree where Robert Fuller was found hanged.

The deaths of two black men who appeared hanged at two different points in southern California were initially considered suicide, a theory that both families question while the competent authorities investigate.

TO Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, but his case became relevant after they found this Saturday Robert Fuller, 24, hanged a tree near Palmdale City Hall, 45 miles west of the first town.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that there was no indication of « foul play » in the first case, while their counterparts in Los Angeles County launched a investigation of the Fuller case.

To the family of Harsh is concerned that the investigation is taking so long and they consider his death suspicious. « No one who knew him seemed depressed »family members said. « Tall […] they were shocked to hear that he was allegedly hanged and they don’t think it’s true, nor do the people who were there when his body was discovered, « they add.

The man would use a USB cable to hang from a treeAccording to family testimony, who does not live in Victorville but who say they maintain contact with those who were close when Fuller’s body was found. « There was blood on his shirt, but there did not appear to be any physical consequences at the scene suggesting that there was a fight or visible open wounds at that time ”, they assure.

More of 20,000 people have signed an online petition that urges the sheriff’s department and the cities of Victorville and San Bernardino to investigate the death.

In the case of Robert Fuller, they have been over 100,000 people who have ordered a full investigation online and hundreds demonstrated in Palmdale from the park where their body was found.

Community members confronted authorities during a press conference for take for granted that his death was a suicide. KPCC-FM reported that at Saturday’s march, Fuller’s sister Diamond Alexander insisted that his brother was not suicidal.