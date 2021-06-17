What is known about Ravonna Renslayer, the TVA judge in ‘Loki’?

As the season of Loki progresses, different new characters take more space within the story. One of them is Ravonna renslayer. This judge, featured in “Glorious Purpose”, has a tradition within the comics and can give clues about the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ravonna renslayer is interpreted by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. She is an English actress who has been doing television since 2004. That year she appeared in an episode of Holby city (BBC One). His film debut would take a little longer. She had to wait until 2011, when she played Talia in Larry crowne.

From those episodes he began to add more projects, both in film and television. In the series he is remembered for his participation in Doctor who (2007), as Tish Jones, for four chapters. A couple of years ago, in 2019, he was part of The Morning Show, playing the role of Hannah Shoenfeld. Your role as Ravonna renslayer in Loki, broadcast on Disney Plus, is presented as a leap in his artistic career.

Who is Ravonna Renslayer?

In the comics, this character was first introduced in Avengers # 23, released in December 1965. Apparently in Loki, his presentation is not closely related to the comics. Remember that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inspired by them, not copied.

Why is that last important? By various characteristics of the character. Ravonna Renslayer was created by Stan Lee and Don Heck. They shaped a figure that is closely related to other powerful Marvel. It is not just about your role within the Temporal Variation Authority, where you can decide on the future of the variants.

Digging into her biography, according to the comics, Ravonna Renslayer is the daughter of King Carelius. This king is a ruler of a kingdom that depends on Kang the Conqueror. At what point does the story get complicated? When Kang falls in love with Ravonna Renslayer.

During the comics, there are different episodes in which Kang tries to conquer her in one way or another. In them, sometimes, they also intervene The Avengers. However, it is a relationship that never materializes because Ravonna Renslayer despises him due to the negative influence he had on his father.

How could it influence the series and the movies?

Seen what was seen through the different phases of Marvel and what was suggested in Loki during two chapters, perhaps that story is not adapted exactly. In fact, in an interview given to SensaCine, the actress herself commented that Ravonna Renslayer began working at the Temporal Variation Agency at the age of 15, as a variant hunter.

During the interview, she explained that her character “is now one of the most powerful women in the agency and reports directly to the Guardians of Time.” However, it is possible that Ravonna Renslayer should take up arms and leave his bureaucratic role.

Within the comics she is recognized as a woman with an intellect superior to the common one and who is also capable of using different types of weapons for hand-to-hand combat. That is why, contrary to the version that has been shown in the series, in the comics it is common to see her wearing armor.

Kang’s appearance was denied by the actor Jonathan Majors, who will play him in the next Ant-Man movie. However, given the relationship in the comics, perhaps there will be some reference during the most recent series of Marvel and Disney Plus.

