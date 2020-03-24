Is chloroquine a miracle treatment against COVID-19 or a false hope? What is known about this antimalarial drug, which some want to administer in a general way to fight the new coronavirus despite the caution advised by the WHO?

It is a cheap antimalarial and used for several decades against malaria, a parasite transmitted by a mosquito.

It is known under various trade names according to countries and manufacturers: Nivaquine and Resochin, for example.

There is a derivative, hydroxychloroquine, for inflammatory joint diseases.

The side effects are multiple: nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, but also ophthalmological, cardiac, neurological conditions …

An overdose can be dangerous and doctors advise against taking it without a prescription.

“These two drugs have a narrow therapeutic margin, that is, the effective dose and the toxic dose are relatively narrow,” says the French Society of Pharmacy.

Several laboratories that manufacture chloroquine-based medicines announced donations to the health authorities of several countries and / or the increase or resumption of their production.

– What is known about its effects on the coronavirus? –

In mid-February, Chinese researchers claimed to have obtained positive results in clinical trials with chloroquine, among a hundred COVID-19 patients.

Despite the small number of patients and the lack of details on the methodology and results of this study, the French doctor Didier Raoult, director of the Institute and University Hospital for infectious diseases in Marseille and a renowned expert on the subject, took up these works in France .

Raoult is also a member of the scientific committee that advises the government.

This doctor defends chloroquine as a treatment, both in the media and in videos he shares on the internet.

Many of his colleagues, however, criticize his campaign, in the absence of clinical trials conducted with strict protocols and published in a prestigious scientific journal with an independent reading committee.

– Trials in various countries –

Dr. Raoult tested chloroquine on patients at his hospital center, with positive results, according to his team, which published them based on the trials of about twenty patients.

These received Plaquenil – French name for hydroxychloroquine – and some, depending on their symptoms, also took the antibiotic azithromycin.

“Despite the small sample, our study shows that treatment with hydroxychloroquine is significantly associated with a decrease / disappearance of the viral load (…) and its effects are reinforced by azithromycin,” according to the study confirmed by Dr. Raoult.

Invoking the doctors’ hippocratic oath, his team announced on Sunday their intention to administer these two drugs to “all infected patients” from now on.

The treatment is also provided at the Nice Hospital Center (southeast) with the consent of the families, according to the mayor, Christian Estrosi, himself treated with chloroquine.

At the European level, a clinical trial dubbed Discovery was launched on Sunday in several countries to test four experimental treatments, including hydroxychloroquine, a trial that “will include at least 800 French patients suffering from severe forms of COVID-19.”

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which oversees the marketing of drugs, announced a “comprehensive clinical trial,” recalling that its role was to ensure that the products are safe and effective.

– Why is it controversial? –

On the one hand, there are those who call for caution and to await the results of larger clinical trials carried out according to scientific orthodoxy; on the other, those who want to speed up the process and administer chloroquine extensively in the name of a health emergency.

Donad Trump underlined his supposed virtues on several occasions and in France some politicians also call for widespread use.

But the World Health Organization “condemned” this Monday “the use of drugs without evidence of their effectiveness,” warning against “false hopes”, in a clear allusion to the study confirmed by Dr. Raoult.

The WHO lists the fact that it was carried out among a small number of patients, that both the group that received the drug and the group that were not chosen by lottery and that doctors and patients knew who was receiving it.