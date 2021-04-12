What is known about cash payments in Central America to avoid irregular immigration



The arrival of immigrants to the border increased considerably in the last month.

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP / Getty Images

The White House advisor responsible for addressing problems on the border with Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, released a statement that has caused controversy: the possible payment in cash in Central America to reduce immigration.

Although he clarified that no “checks” would be sent to families directly, did point out that there is a plan to direct funds to the Northern Triangle countries in the region to encourage people to stay in El Salvador, Honduras Y Guatemala.

The Reuters agency announced that the president’s government Joe biden analyzes that plan, but there are no details about it, although Jacobson specified two aspects: the money would be to address economic problems in the region and, perhaps most importantly, it would not go directly to the families, although this statement is still under debate before the little information about the program.

“We are looking at all productive options to address both the economic reasons why people may be migrating, as well as the security and safety reasons,” Jacobson said. “The only thing I can promise you is that the United States Government will not give people money or checks.”.

If the program as such advances, it may be announced by Vice President Kamala Harris, commissioned by President Biden, to address the economic roots and security to address the problems that motivate families to migrate to the United States.

In the midst of this detailed plan, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) reported on new efforts in the Northern Triangle countries, in collaboration with the government, organizations and the private sector, to seek to offer better educational opportunities. and economic to the population.

“USAID offers hope to the citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras so that they can remain in their countries of origin and are not forced to undertake the dangerous journey north,” the agency said Monday.

The agency adds that the region’s problems intensified with the COVID-19 pandemic and recent natural disasters, with hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020, which is why it seeks to allocate more funds to create jobs. There are plans to increase revenue and encourage the growth of small businesses, but focused on young people.

“New job creation initiatives in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador will focus on youth at risk, victims of crime and violence, as well as the rural poor”adds the agency.

Business influence

The government agency highlights its association with transnational companies, such as Walmart, Starbucks Y You in the development of their plans with investment in the region.

“USAID mobilized more than $ 85 million from the private sector and other organizations in these countries to support vocational training, education, and job opportunities. employment for youth at risk, and increased food security and income for vulnerable communities, ”says the agency.

Programs that serve families after emergencies, including food, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, are also presumed. Those efforts were due to natural disasters and recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) is coordinating that effort.

“For example, in eight urban neighborhoods in Tegucigalpa, Honduras … communities are being helped to put in place early warning and response systems to mitigate destruction and loss of life due to landslides,” he says.

Returned immigrants

Last week, the Biden Administration indicated that more than 180,000 immigrants were detained while crossing the border into the United States. in the last month, of which 60% were deported immediately, while an unspecified number awaits a final decision. Of those expelled, 29% had already been deported.

USAID has a program that helps returned immigrants to their nations in the Northern Triangle.

“It provides returned migrants with support for workforce training and job placement, school reintegration, health programs and psychosocial counseling,” the agency states.

Some results and plans

USAID boasts some advances in the Northern Triangle: