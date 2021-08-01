What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Monthly Salary?

Kelly Clarkson is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock, and she’s reportedly renegotiating her Kelly Clarkson Show contract in the hopes of getting a pretty sizable increase.

According to Us Weekly, Kelly’s monthly salary is $ 1.9 million — which includes her salary for both The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as The Voice. A source who spoke to the outlet noted that “Kelly is renegotiating her talk show contract and wants a substantial increase.”

This news comes amid reports that Kelly has to pay her ex almost $ 200,000 a month in support. According to Us Weekly, Kelly previously asked the court to block spousal support for Brandon, while he originally sought $ 436,000 a month in both spousal and child support. The source also says that Kelly and Brandon have yet to reach a “formal settlement” in the divorce, but that “it’s expected to happen soon” and that the former couple should be declared legally single in a “matter of days.”

As a reminder, news of Kelly and Brandon’s split broke last summer, and Kelly opened up about it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“There’s a lot of hearts involved here, and you know, that’s the thing that’s been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point, I’m a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So that’s been the hard thing of, like, yes, I’m willing to share my experience, and yes, it is the worst. I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, Hmm, like, what I say has a domino effect in other people’s lives. “

We’ve got a full timeline of the couple’s relationship below:

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

