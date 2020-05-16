coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 19 “> In Europe and New York a new symptomatology in children is worrying the authorities. These are persistent fevers, skin rashes, bloodshot eyes and other signs of immune system failure and that would be associated with the coronavirus.

Other patients have had more severe symptoms, such as low blood pressure and abdominal pain, which sometimes require intensive care.

Kawasaki disease.“data-reactid =” 21 “> This has dusted off an old disease suffered by children in the past, specifically in the 1960s: Kawasaki disease.

Wired, that COVID-19 is possibly strangely triggering this discomfort that was believed to have been overcome and that affected a small group of infants. “data-reactid =” 23 “> Jane Burns, director of the Kawasaki Disease Research Center at the University California, San Diego, commented in Wired magazine, that COVID-19 is possibly strangely triggering this discomfort that was believed to have been overcome and that affected a small group of infants.

No one saw this coming. I mean, how could we? ” Fortunately, physicians appear to be well equipped to manage it, and may have a lot to learn about the mysteries of rare immune diseases thanks to this increase in cases, “he said.“data-reactid =” 24 “>” It is a very rare phenomenon … No one saw this coming. I mean, how could we? ” Fortunately, physicians appear to be well equipped to manage it, and may have a lot to learn about the mysteries of rare immune diseases thanks to this increase in cases, “he said.

Susan Kim, a pediatric rheumatologist at the University of California, San Francisco, explained how this disease can be treated.

For years it has been trying to discover what Kawasaki disease generates, what seems certain is that an immune trigger activates its symptoms. In the 1980s they blamed aerosols and chemicals, in 2005 a type of coronavirus that caused common colds and this 2020 SARS-CoV-2 is suspected to be behind activation.

Increase in cases linked to Covid-19 is being seen in the United States and Europe. Most of the children are black and tend to be older, even teenagers. ““data-reactid =” 28 “> As Wired argues on the prevalence of Kawasaki disease,” The increase in cases linked to Covid-19 is being seen in the United States and Europe. Most children are black and they tend to be older, even teenagers. ”

What is Kawasaki disease and why is it associated with COVID-19? appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 29 “> The post What is Kawasaki disease and why is it associated with COVID-19? appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.