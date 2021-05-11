What is Jerusalem Day and why did the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalate?

An estimated 300 Palestinians were injured after Israeli attacks outside a mosque on Jerusalem Day.

Since Monday night, more than 300 rockets have been fired by Palestine into Israel. According to the BBC, these days have been worst hostilities so far in 2021 in the Gaza Strip, after the Israeli police force attacked nationals at a holy site. Jerusalem Day could be the key to understanding the root of this indiscriminate violence.

A patriotic march with political and human balances

In response to the rockets fired by Palestine, the Israeli armed forces attacked with 150 militant targets in the Gaza Strip. They went to the vicinity of a mosque, collecting a balance of 26 Palestinians, including children, women and other civilians. According to reports from the Israeli Army, 15 Hamas members they were among the deceased.

In contrast, the Palestinian Red Moon humanitarian group reported that 300 people were injured in the attacks. These hostilities are not new. On the contrary, they have a common origin: the desire of certain Jewish families who want seize Palestinian homes east of Jerusalem, annexed by Israel.

According to Israel’s police force, thousands of Palestinians organized to build a trench with stones and Molotov cocktails to anticipate a Jewish march commemorating the Jerusalem day. This date refers to the capture of the eastern part of the holy city in 1967, as a victory for the Jewish people: from then on, they took control of the city.

Jerusalem Day: commemoration or provocation?

As the most sacred city for Judaism and Christian tradition, the taking of Jerusalem under the power of Israel is perhaps one of the milestones in the contemporary history of the Jewish people. However, the balance of violence that it has meant for the Palestinians it rises year after year.

Airstrikes, plots and conspiracies by Muslims and Jews alike have dominated the political dynamics of the Gaza Strip since then. In an effort to conquer what remains of the territory around Jerusalem, the Israelis have displaced millions of Palestinian political refugees.

For this reason, the marches in commemoration of Jerusalem Day are interpreted by Palestine as provocations. Following the attack, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in favor of shares by the police of your country:

“This is a battle between tolerance and intolerance, between lawless violence and order,” said the president. “The elements that want to expropriate our rights periodically force us to stand firm, as the Israeli police officers are doing.”

From a critical perspective, Israeli activity was rather police brutality and state violence. In this way, efforts to evict Palestinian families from Jerusalem continue to collect high bills in territory sacred to both religions, while tensions are heightened.

