what is its history and most important changes

We tell you everything about the evolution of the bicycle, know the history and the most important changes that this vehicle has undergone.

Every time you ride your bike you do a complete exercise that keeps you strong and healthy. You also use a conveyance that does not pollute the planet, and if that were not enough, you have fun! Know the bicycle evolution.

You are interested: Mexican creates bicycle made with recycled paper

The evolution of the bicycle

The first bicycles were very different (and less efficient) than those of today. We invite you to learn about the history of this great vehicle.

1790: The great-great-great-great-grandfather of the bicycle was a wooden frame with wheels that was steered by pushing the feet against the ground. It was called CELERIFIER and it was invented by the French COMTE MEDE OF SIVRAC.

1816: The German Baron KARL CHRISTIAN LUDWIG DRAIS VON SAUERBRONN built the first two-wheeler with a steering gear. He received the name of DRAISIANA, although in England they said ‘Dandy horse‘(graceful horse).

Photo: Getty Images

1839: The Scottish Blacksmith KIRKPATRICK MACMILLAN improved the DRAISIANA adding driving pedals and levers.

Thanks to its innovations, cyclists could advance without touching the ground.

1861: The French PIERRE MICHAUX and his son ERNEST they replaced the levers and attached pedals to the front wheel. They also made it bigger than the rear.

Thus was born the MICHAULIN, the first “real” bicycle. It was also known as velocipede.

By the way, Michaux founded the first bicycle factory.

1869: In this year the modern name of the vehicle was patented: BIKE.

You are interested in: No hands! They create a bicycle that balances itself

History of the modern bicycle

1873: The British Inventor JAMES STARLEY built the first bicycle that can already be called ‘MODERN’:

Solid rubber wheels that were mounted on the steel of the rim.

It was very unstable and heavy because the front wheel was three times the size of the rear wheel.

Photo: Getty Images

1880: The French GUILMET and the british HARRY LAWSON MADE THE SAFE OR LOW BICYCLE:

Wheels of the same size. Pedals attached to a cogwheel via gears. Drive chain that made the rear wheel spin.

You are interested: 3 beautiful bikes for the most extreme routes in Mexico

1889: John kemp starley added brakes and thus created the safety bike.

The tires improved considerably thanks to THE CHAMBER (tubular rubber ring filled with air, which isolates the wheel from the ground) invented by JOHN BOYD DUNLOP in 1885.

1896: The cycling became olympic sport, and in 1903 the first TOUR DE FRANCE. The design of the bikes was modified to make them LIGHTER AND AERODYNAMIC.

You are interested: The first wireless electric bicycle

1970: At the beginning of this year in California (United States) it became fashionable to use the bicycle on dirt roads. Thus was born the popular sport of MOUNTAIN BIKING.

1987: THE COMPANY TREK introduced the first front suspension.

1990: THE FIRST APPEARS MOUNTAIN BIKE with double suspension.

You are interested: In which country are there more bicycles than people?

Before you go:

The bicycle is an excellent option for mobility in times of contingency

Ride 3 spectacular cycling routes in Europe

10 hours of cycling a week for optimal old age