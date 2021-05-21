What is it? What is it for? What is the most recommended computer to do it?

What is mining digital currencies? Does it have something to do with traditional mining? You’re wrong, cryptocurrency mining serves to issue new digital currencies and secure the web, that is, the miners have the objective of validating all the blockchain transactions that cryptocurrencies have, in this way, double transactions and inappropriate uses are avoided.

What’s more, miners are rewarded for such work through new coin issues and transaction fees. We could say that being a cryptocurrency miner is like having another job, since you are doing work through computer equipment to generate returns on investments.

Types of mining

There are two mining models that can depend on each currency, because it may have any of these protocols incorporated:

‘Proof of Work’: They put specific computers that are machines with chips programmed to perform powerful mathematical calculations to find solutions to problems. Once solved, the miner is in charge of communicating the transactions that are entered in the block.‘Proof of Stake’: Instead of doing a job with digital effort, the transactions that have been bet by the invested capital are validated. By placing such shares, the user can receive returns, new coins or a percentage of the amount invested to receive a return on capital.

What tool would I need to mine from my computer?

This depends on each coin and the mining calculation power that exists at a given time.. Luis Vaello, regional director of Binance, explains that “ten years ago, anyone could mine many Bitcoins in one day with a simple computer, but what has happened, as there are more miners, there is more and more power in the network and you receive less reward because the amount has to be distributed among more users ”.

You may be wondering how you can get the most out of it, right? Vaello adds that “the power level must be increased to obtain a greater return, in addition, it is advisable to change from a simple computer to a computer that has a powerful graphics card”.

Can you mine with any computer?

Using a basic computer for cryptocurrency mining would not damage its processing and storage, however, the computing power is so small that no return would be obtained.. Luis Vaello comments that in Spain there is a problem regarding mining, since it is not profitable to mine because the electricity costs can exceed the profit costs that we can obtain.

It is advisable to have a high-end computer with powerful graphics cards for the process to be effective.. However, if you are interested in starting mining, you can try a basic computer to get started in this area.

Today in the cryptocurrency market

In the last few months, the level of investors in the industry has grown to considerable levels around the worldLikewise, one of the factors that has driven the growth of this market has been the pandemic.

Regarding the ‘chain of disasters’ produced in recent days due to decreases in value, Vaello calls for tranquility: “Markets tend to correct themselves, especially when they have had very wild rises. In 2015 and 2017, similar cases were seen as the one that happened, however, now there has been a faster recovery on the same day. It is recommended that users do not start buying and selling because in the end they will be able to reduce their cryptocurrencies, the ideal thing would be that they take advantage of these moments to expand the knowledge in their digital currencies to know what potential they may have ”.

