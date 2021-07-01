what is it, what is it for and how is it requested

We are entering the month of July and the COVID Digital Certificate is already mandatory. In other words, is now available and operational in all member states of the European Union, although it is true that Spain and the Autonomous Communities began to issue it at the beginning of June.

The COVID Digital Certificate is a free and universal document that will allow travelers to certify, worth the redundancy, who have been vaccinated, who have overcome the virus or who have obtained negative results in an antigen test or PCR. In this way, the traveler will be able to avoid quarantines or additional tests at their destination. How does it work? How do you apply? Let’s see it.

What is the COVID Digital Certificate and what is it for?

The COVID Digital Certificate is a document that we can get it for free and in physical or digital format. It is a common document at European level and is what until a few months ago was known as a Digital Green Certificate. Notably it is not a mandatory certificate to travel, but it does speed things up a lot.

This file includes a QR code, name, date of birth, country and a unique identifier, in addition to one of the three certificates that we can choose, according to the personal context of each person. The three certificates are:

Vaccination certificate: certifies that the user has been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Jannsen, how many doses they have and when they have been vaccinated.

Negative Covid-19 Test Certificate: certifies that the user has tested negative in a PCR or antigen test. It also shows the date and time of the test, the center, and the test result.

Recovery certificate: certifies that the user has passed the virus and shows the date of the positive result, the issuer of the certificate that certifies that the virus has been passed and the relevant dates.

Now that we know what it is, let’s see what it is for. Being a common certificate throughout the European Union, all countries agree to accept its validity. Thus, if you travel from Spain to a country that applies a preventive quarantine to tourists or subjects them to a test, this certificate will serve as a kind of pass. It is a way of showing that we are not posing a risk and saving time.

The same applies to travelers coming to Spain, of course. They will have to show their corresponding certificate (if they have it) to avoid quarantines and tests. However, if they do not have it and want to enter Spain, they will have to complete a health control form through the Spain Travel Health app (an app that, it must be said, has been criticized on occasion).

In short:

The COVID Digital Certificate is common throughout the European UnionIt is not mandatory, it is completely free and can be requested in physical or digital format. Certify that we have passed the virus, we are vaccinated or we have tested negative in an antigen test or PCR. It’s kind of happens which will prevent the host countries we travel to from testing or quarantining us.

How to order

Website of the Ministry of Health.

And how do we get the certificate? We have two ways: via the Autonomous Community or via the Ministry of Health. Although it is true that the Autonomous Communities have health competencies, the Ministry of Health has created a portal that allows us to request the COVID Digital Certificate. To do this, you simply have to do the following:

Done this, the Ministry will send us a PDF with the QR code that we can present at the airports directly from the mobile. No need to download anything. If we want it in physical format, the Ministry will send it to us by post.

The other option is request the certificate through the services of our Autonomous Community. The process depends on each Community, so below you can find the links to request it in each of them:

Andalusia: Through the ClicSalud + portal. It can also be requested from the Andalusia Health App for Android and iOS.

Aragon: From the Salud Informa website. Also from the Salud Informa app, available for Android and iOS.

Asturias: They haven’t announced their own method yet.

Balearics: They have a specific web page to request it.

Canary Islands: From the myHistory portal, also available as a mobile application for Android and iOS.

Cantabria: From the CCDCan website, or the SCSalud app, available for Android and iOS.

Castilla la Mancha: From a specific website created by the Autonomous Community, or from the Sescam app for Android and iOS.

Castile and Leon: In the Patient folder, and in the SACYL Conecta app available for Android and iOS.

Catalonia: Through the La meva Salut portal or from the La meva Salut app, available for Android and iOS.

Ceuta. The autonomous city allows it to be done from the My folder website.

Valencian Community: Using the website of the EU Digital COVID Certificate, you can register using the health card number and the date of birth, after confirmation via the code sent by SMS, or from the GVA + Salud application, available for Android and iOS.

Estremadura: Using the Salud Extremadura portal, or with the CSOnline Extremadura app, available for Android and iOS.

Galicia: Through the Chave365 system, and with the PassCovid.gal application available for Android and iOS.

The Rioja: From the Rioja Salud website, and the RiojaSalud app, available for Android and iOS.

Madrid: Through the Health Card application, available for Android and iOS, or from the My health folder portal.

Melilla: The autonomous city does not have its own method.

Murcia: Through the website of its Electronic Office.

Navarre: Using the Personal Health Folder website or from the Personal Health Folder app, available for Android and iOS

Basque Country: The certificate can be downloaded from the Osakidetza website, and from the Osakidetza app available for Android and iOS.