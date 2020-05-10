There is no doubt that this is one of the most annoying topics for most users who surf the Internet every day, especially for those who like to watch series, movies, videos or listen to music through the Internet. And it is that, when we talk about geoblocking we refer to the restrictions that prevent us from enjoying certain content online depending on our location

What is geoblocking and how it works

Starting with the geolocation is the ability to obtain the actual geographical location of an object, such as a radar, a mobile phone or a computer connected to the Internet, geographical restrictions or geo-blocking is the process that limits access to online content based on the geographical location of the users.

A clear example is when we try to access the Netflix catalog from another country and we cannot. Therefore, geoblocking is the established censorship on the Internet that limits access to certain content depending on where we live.

These restrictions of access to certain websites, content or services through the Internet by location apply based on our IP address. That is, the IP with which we connect to the Internet is the identifier that allows us to know what region we are in, in addition to serving many other things. Therefore, the IP address that our router or Internet provider gives us allows the sites or services that we want to visit to access its contents, to know our geographical location and block us access.

And it is that our IP address is sent in the connection request to any site that we want to visit through our browser, online applications or tools that need us to be connected to the Internet. This identifier therefore reveals our geographical location and the requested site may determine whether to block us or not depending on the restrictions established by the service itself or the government of that country.

Specifically, IP addresses are assigned in blocks to internet service providers, which are in charge of assigning them to their clients. At first glance, the IP address of our computer, tablet or mobile phone may not have a special meaning, but the truth is that they serve to determine the geographical location of a device with quite precision.

Uses of geoblocking and why it is used

One of the main uses of geoblocking is in content distribution, where content distribution networks like Transparent CDN. A module that allows to authorize or block the signal of events depending on where the end user is located. There are several ways to do it by technological protection measures (TPM, Technical Protection Measures) that try to avoid the reproduction or visualization of the contents in the places that are not allowed. In this way the content is limited to a certain audience.

Another of the most widespread uses of geoblocking is in the ecommerce, although surely most users will not have noticed it. These restrictions in electronic commerce consist of blocking certain services and products on a website or raising prices depending on the geographic location of the client or visitor.

Although it seems unbelievable, this is something quite frequent especially in hotels, airlines, etc.. For example, an internal flight in the United States will not show the same price to those who visit the reservation website from a US IP address as if we do it with a Spanish IP address.

Blocking content based on geographic location is directly linked to copyright compliance of the content itself. Geographical restrictions are usually applied by the main streaming content services such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, etc. Some of them offer their own content, but most of the catalog is content that is not copyrighted.

Therefore, on many occasions, these geographical restrictions are related to the protection of the copyright of the content. Any of these platforms may have the copyright of certain content in one country but not in other countries, hence the geographic restriction for not to incur in illegality. Therefore, geoblocking is used to ensure that licensing rules are not violated.

Another area where laws influence site geoblocking is online gambling. Therefore, the online casinos They need to establish certain geographical restrictions depending on the country of the user that connects to comply with the laws established in each of the countries of the world. And there are many points on the planet where gambling is totally prohibited and illegal.

But there are more reasons to apply these types of restrictions in order to ensure that certain contractual agreements with the owners of the content are respected, as is the case with some sports leagues, associations, networks, etc.

Legislation

The truth is that geoblocking is quite ambiguous as regards the legality of its use and the law that regulates it in different countries around the world. In certain countries, such as the United States or Canada, geographical restrictions are highly standardized since they are established with the aim of complying with or protecting copyright and certain licenses.

However, after many years trying, since the end of the year 2018, the European Union decreed that this geographical discrimination could not be carried out within the territory of the Union from December 3 of that same year.

From that moment on, many e-commerce companies had to adapt their sites to adapt to the change and all consumers from then on had the same offers and prices. Therefore, from that moment, e-commerce cannot limit the offer or make any type of discrimination regarding prices or content in any of the countries of the European Union.

In this way, the paid online content providers are obliged to offer their services in the same measure and conditions to the users even if they temporarily change residence to any country. within the European Union.

This geo-blocking prohibition applies to those online payment services, which on the other hand, have made the most use of geo-blocking in recent years. However, there are other services and contents that are exempt of compliance with these regulations, such as those that have to do with the healthcare, financial services, social services, etc.

The application of geoblocking is the responsibility of each of the countries of the Union, having to designate a competent body in this regard and establishing a series of rules that determine the measures that should be taken in the event that someone breaks the law. Therefore, sanctions could vary from one country to another.

How to bypass geoblocking

Surely many of you may have wondered or would be asking if it is possible to bypass this geoblock in any way. Well, taking into account that the geographical restrictions are based on our IP address, there are different ways or methods that allow us to mask this data and therefore, skip certain restrictions.

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

There is no doubt that VPNs are the most popular method to avoid geo-blocking, since they are capable of hiding our real IP address. In other words, connecting to the Internet through a VPN means that our real IP address is not the one seen by the web or service to which we want to connect, but will be the one offered by the VPN server to which we are connected.

If we connect to a VPN with a server in the United States, the websites or sites that we visit through that VPN server will detect a US IP address and show us the blocked content to other countries without any problem.

When using a VPN, it is recommended to choose one that offers a good level of security or encryption of our connections. In addition, it is possible that the speed of our connection decreases, something that we will also have to take into account when choosing the best possible VPN.

Proxy

A proxy is a service that acts as an intermediary between a small network and the web and that we can sometimes also use to avoid geoblocking or bypass certain geographical restrictions. And it is that with the use of a proxy we can easily mask our IP address.

As far as security and connection speed are concerned, the truth is that a proxy has the ability to cache, which allows us to have saved the sites that we have already visited so that we can later access them much faster . Of course, the speeds they usually offer are quite limited.

Now, as far as security in our connections is concerned, they leave a lot to be desired, therefore, they can be a solution to bypass certain geographical restrictions depending on the sites or services that we are going to use.

Tor

Tor is one of the most popular and used services to hide our true identity on the Internet. It is a free service that hides our IP address in each of the requests that we send from our browser to the Internet. To do this, it uses multiple nodes through which our traffic passes and which are responsible for hiding our real IP.

A useful tool to skip the famous geoblocking but nevertheless, certain Internet providers may block its use if they detect it. In certain countries it is the governments themselves that can ban its use.

Smart DNS

Another solution to mention is the use of a Smart DNS. A solution that is not based on hiding our real IP address but on masking the DNS address assigned by our Internet provider, since it also contains relevant information about our geographical location.

Basically, what it does is replace our DNS with one that points to a geographic location outside of geoblocking and therefore allows connection to the sites or services that we want to access. In addition, a Smart DNS is capable of intercepting our connection requests and changing that information associated with our location to one that is allowed and outside the blocking zone.

Now, it is important to know that unlike the use of a VPN, a Smart DNS does not use encrypted connections and therefore, our information will not travel securely. On this occasion what it does is mask our geographic data through another server located outside the restricted area, without reducing the connection speed, but without encrypting our data.