Dr. Huerta: “This virus is here to stay” 3:15

. – While the rest of the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, one continent has managed to remain completely free of infection.

Antarctica, the coldest place on Earth, is now considered the “safest place in the world”, without any confirmed cases.

The region had a close brush with covid-19 when the outbreaks reached late-season cruises, but the virus did not reach its frozen shores. And since winter is currently entering, when it is completely closed, it should stay that way for now.

Although there is no official native population here – unless you count penguins, whales, seals, and albatrosses – around 5,000 people, mostly scientists and researchers, currently reside in its approximately 80 bases.

Keri Nelson, administrative coordinator at Palmer Station on Anvers Island, the northernmost US station in Antarctica, is one of them.

The safest place on Earth?

“I really don’t think there is a person here right now who is not grateful to be here and safe,” she tells CNN Travel by email.

“Some people are ready to go home. To help the people they love and to be useful in other ways during this time in history. ”

“But we are all very grateful to live in a place where this disease (and all its implications for health and lifestyle) are absent.”

While they may be geographically disconnected from the pandemic, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has declared the “most complicated” crisis the world has seen since World War II, Nelson and his colleagues are constantly up to date with the developments.

LOOK: UN Secretary General Called Covid-19 “The Most Complicated Crisis” Since World War II

“I read everything I can about the dynamics of this situation,” adds Nelson, who has worked on the mainland during the winter and summer seasons since 2007.

“I feel it is my duty as a human being to witness what is happening in the world.”

Robert Taylor is stationed at the Rothera Research Station, a British Antarctic Survey (BAS) base on Adelaide Island off the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The 29-year-old Scotsman works as a field guide, assists fellow scientists conducting research, and ensures that all fieldwork and travel are carried out safely.

While he’s also been on the lookout for the crisis from the start, being so far away means he didn’t realize its severity for a while.

“I remember the reports that came out of China in early January,” says Taylor, who arrived in Antarctica about six months ago.

“Then the first cases in the UK, and to think that this was somewhat minor and distant, that would not affect me.”

“I gradually realized it as it spread and grew in importance in the media.”

Tourist impact

While Taylor, who moved from Halley VI Research Station to Rothera during his stay on the southernmost continent, is concerned about the situation and concerned about his family, particularly his grandmother, and says that it is difficult to feel connected to what it happens sometimes.

“It’s like being on the moon and looking down,” he adds. “We can see what is happening, but it is far away.”

Tourism has thrived in Antarctica in recent years, with arctic cruises becoming increasingly popular.

According to the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators (IAATO), approximately 56,168 travelers visited the continent during the 2018 to 2019 season, representing an increase of 40% compared to the previous year.

During that time, a multi-million dollar overhaul was also confirmed for both McMurdo Station, the main US base in Antarctica, and nearby Base Scott, the New Zealand Antarctic Science Post, with updated facilities, including new science labs and housing including .

Around 78,500 tourists were expected during the 2019-2020 season: the Antarctic season runs from November to the end of March.

However, stations began to impose restrictions on tourist visits earlier in the year, as the virus began to spread worldwide and the region was subsequently closed, with all tourist visits canceled.

This occurred amid some incredibly close calls, including an incident in which a group of Australian and New Zealand passengers on an Antarctic cruise ship was evacuated after nearly 60% of those on board tested positive for the coronavirus.

READ: Antarctic cruise passengers will be evacuated after nearly 60% of passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Nelson, who often coordinates visits to the Palmer station, says the research station welcomed thousands of people last year, but the numbers decreased this season due to the crisis.

“Several ships stop for tours of the station, and we also travel to larger ships to give lectures and do some educational activities,” he explains.

“In late January, as we watched all of this unfold, we stopped organizing tours and traveling on the big ships, so there were far fewer visitors at Palmer Station this summer.”

It is difficult to say what impact the absence of visitors, if any, could have on the long-term Antarctic tourism industry.

The number of visitors arriving here is kept relatively low to protect the pristine environment of the white continent.

IAATO tour operators cannot disembark a boat with more than 500 passengers on board, and they all coordinate with each other to ensure that there is only one vessel at a landing location at any given time.

Coping with isolation

While it is still unclear how things will unfold in the coming months, those at Palmer Station, along with bases such as the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, where the number of visitors is much higher, continue to work hard, doing everything possible to ensure things are in place for next season.

There are no tourists in Rothera, except for the occasional passing of yachts or cruises, so things have remained pretty much the same.

However, Taylor, who helps keep equipment on base and generally keeps facilities tidy, notes that the process of transporting personnel home has changed significantly.

“Normally it would imply a flight to Punta Arenas [la ciudad más austral de Chile] on the Dash-7 plane operated by BAS, followed by a plane ride through commercial airlines, ”he explains.

“Now RRS James Clark Ross (JCR) will eliminate the last of BAS personnel leaving the base and take them to the Falkland Islands, where they will join the Hebridean Sky, a passenger ship recently chartered by BAS. This will make the long journey back to the UK. “

The boat is due to leave in the next week or so, and once it does, he and the rest of the team in Rothera will be alone for about five months, with no personnel arriving or leaving.

Nelson, who divided his time between the Midwest and San Francisco when he was in the United States, previously worked at McMurdo Station and South Pole Station, before moving to Palmer Station, which currently has a population of only 20 people.

The 45-year-old woman, who shows her Antarctic experiences on the Simply Antarctica Instagram account, admits to finding the isolation challenging, even before the coronavirus crisis prompted a ban on visitors.

She copes with this by adopting many of the same techniques that those outside of Antarctica are currently experimenting with while in quarantine.

“I try to find ways to entertain myself with personal projects,” she says. “And I also remember that time in my head is a luxury.”

However, Nelson is also trapped in a place surrounded by exceptional fauna and fascinating natural beauty.

“The bottom line is that this part of Antarctica is beautiful,” she says. “And it is not difficult to get used to and prosper in such a beautiful place.”

READ: 5 signs that your coronavirus anxiety has become serious and threatens your mental health and what to do about it

Greater freedom

However, she admits to feeling a strong sense of guilt for being so far from her loved ones during such a critical moment in history.

“It is very strange to be physically at the end of the world, whereas, at least initially, some people feared that we could really be seeing the end of the world (or at least the end of the world as we know it)”, Explain.

“Sometimes I feel disconnected and guilty of not being home. What for? help? Live the challenges that others have at the same time as them? ”.

“We here know that that would not do anyone any good, and yet it is easy to feel guilty.”

After committing to spending 18 months on vacation and being separated from his family and friends, Taylor is baffled by the idea that he does indeed have greater privileges than they do at the moment.

“To find ourselves in the situation where we have more freedom than we would have if we had stayed at home is difficult to process,” he says. “Life and work here are inextricably intertwined. We are extremely fortunate to be able to continue our lives and our work. ”

Life after coronavirus

Taylor is due to leave in April 2021, but says he will have to wait to see what the new game state is “before making solid plans for his return to the UK.”

“They say spending a season in Antarctica changes you,” he says. “But I can’t help but wonder if the rest of the world could change more than right now.”

“We will continue largely as if the coronavirus had not happened. We have a gym, a music room, a library, a cinema… all the things we take for granted before, that those at home miss. ”

This sentiment is shared by Nelson, who was scheduled to leave in early April, but has extended it “until a winter relief team arrives.”

When she, Taylor, and the others finally return home, they will be greeted by a very different world. A new way of life that they have only witnessed from a distance.

The seemingly simple things they enjoy here can become a distant memory.

“Sometimes I am very aware of being an artifact,” says Nelson. “An echo. Still in a mental space of an existence that has already passed into history ”.

“We can still socialize at will, without fear, clasping hands and hugging as we please, sitting together. We don’t have to react in fear if someone coughs. “

“I am very grateful for that, and I am trying to really appreciate the last time we have to live that existence. But it is also deeply sad to recognize that these little things are so remarkable now. ”

“And when we get out of here, we’ll leave all of that behind. I am trying to force my brain to remember what this is like, to print this feeling of freedom and security, so as not to forget it later. ”

.