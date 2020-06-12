Have you ever dreamed of being an astronaut? What would it be like to live on the International Space Station? Why did a sequined dinosaur fly into space?

According to Professor Mark McCaughrean of the European Space Agency, all astronauts traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) are massively qualified to be able to live in space for a specified time. Also, when it comes to personality, the biggest requirement is to be able to work as a team.

The space station is huge, about 100 meters wide, but much of it is full of equipment and supplies, with twists and turns, so astronauts must constantly float from place to place.

Why do astronauts float in space?

That in space astronauts, forks, food and all floating is due to the microgravity (almost zero gravity) in which the spacecraft is located in an Earth orbit at a specific speed.

In other words, astronauts float because the ship is falling! Of course, the free fall is not in a straight line towards Earth, because it would be stamped against us, but the ship falls orbiting the planet. And everything inside it also falls constantly and floats as if gravity has disappeared.

International Space Station outside. NASA image

Maintenance

The International Space Station requires routine maintenance and security checks on most days. One day you could be disinfecting surfaces or moving some supplies, and another day you could be involved in repairing essential equipment like an air filter in the Destiny module.

Almost all of the tasks at the station are carefully detailed, and the astronauts have a team-written mission control schedule that establishes each activity, step by step.

Still, things are sometimes moved around by microgravity. In particular, most astronauts spend their first days on the space station missing things. Everything they wear must be constantly secured with one of the many pieces of velcro, paper clips, magnets, or tape.

The standard mission is around six months, and some astronauts can stay in space for up to a year.

Work from nine to five

Well, not from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. exactly. The schedules on the space station run on GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). Astronauts don’t operate in shifts – they get up together, go to work together, and disconnect together, turning the lights on and off to reflect that.

The space station actually has a sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes, as they travel around Earth 16 times a day.

During the workday, everything astronauts do is controlled from the ground. Often they will work separately, focusing on their own experiments.

They band together for spacewalks, when they dress up and experiment outside the station and repair hardware. This does not happen every day because it is quite dangerous.

At night, some astronauts hang out in the dome, the observatory module on the space station with large windows that allow you to look into the space station and see the world (literally) go by.

Thanks to telecommunications satellites, the crew of the International Space Station can directly access their email or call their families through IP telephony services, and they can teach us live how they work in space.

The ISS flies in a low orbit – about 400 km above the Earth’s surface – which means it can only establish a direct connection when it flies over a tracking station.

Finally, at bedtime, each astronaut has his or her own cubicle, a small space with a sleeping bag in which they hold on to prevent floating.

International Space Station inside. Image: NASA

Did you observe the launch of Space X to the space station?

Wasn’t it amazing? After more than six years of intense development, on May 30 the first commercial launch into space was made, which opens a new opportunity to leave Earth without being an astronaut, of course, that also requires a adequate training.

NASA has been planning that everyone who wants to travel to space can do it, it is a project they have been working on since 2000.

Did you know that the astronaut suits for this mission were designed by the Mexican José Fernández, known for his work for movies like Batman vs. Superman, X-men or Black Panther. How cool!

Also, if you were watching the launch you surely noticed a little friend with sequins that accompanied and also flew into space, that’s how we are talking about Tremor.

Who’s Tremor?

It is the first dinosaur with sequins to travel into space. His birthday is September 5 and is part of the Flippables collection of the Ty Inc. brand.

Tremor ceased production in 2018, making it a special collector’s edition.

In 2020, he was chosen to accompany the two astronauts to space aboard the Crew Dragon, and his mission was to help identify when the spacecraft entered zero gravity.

Finally, Tremor continues a tradition of spaceships that carry stuffed animals with them. Once they begin to float, astronauts know that the spacecraft abandoned Earth’s gravity.

Tremor. Image: Ty Inc.