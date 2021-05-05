What is it like and what content is Donald Trump’s social network?

The social network of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, is ready to challenge the bans that platforms like Facebook and Twitter imposed on him earlier this year.

“From the desk of Donald J. Trump” is the name of the social network of the former president of the United States.

Donald Trump’s social network

Jason Miller, one of his former advisers, has been one of the spokesmen to announce the launch of Donald Trump’s social network.

“President Trump’s website is a great resource to find your latest statements and the highlights of his first term, ”said the former collaborator.

In this statement published on Twitter, Miller clarifies that this new platform is not a new social network, although it does not detail what will be the function of the new page of the former president.

🚨President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.🚨 https://t.co/m9ymmHofmI – Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 4, 2021

What content does Trump publish?

Despite Miller’s words, the style with which the information is presented in the so-called Donald Trump social network is similar in terms of the publication guidelines of Twitter, the former president’s favorite channel.

On the page they read various ideas of Trump on US politics, but also short speeches in just over 140 characters.

For example, this Wednesday he published content about the decision of the Independent Oversight Panel From Facebook about keeping the veto on your profile.

“What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done it is a total disgrace and a shame for our country.“

So is it a social network?

The contents published in this kind of social network of Donald Trump can be shared by your followers on their social networks, either on Twitter or Facebook.

Followers of this platform can also react through likes, as they would on Twitter or on Instagram, by clicking on a heart icon.

Donald Trump Vs. Facebook

After the violent events of January 6 in the Capitol, in Washington DC, several social networks, including Facebook, indefinitely suspended the accounts of the former president.

On January 8, Twitter announced on its blog that the account @realDonaldTrump was suspended permanently.

This morning, Facebook’s Independent Oversight Panel announced that will maintain the veto to the profile of Donald Trump.

The decision announced by this group opened a new debate on the influence that social media companies, considered big tech, can have on the freedom of expression.

Although the decision was to maintain the veto, the panel asked Facebook to review the decision and justify it if applicable, within six months.

“It is not acceptable that Facebook keep a user off your platform for an indefinite period, with no criteria on when or if your account will be restored “, and it was added that the social network can in any case” impose a suspension limited in time or an account elimination “.

Panel Recommendations

The panel reviewing former President Trump’s case made additional recommendations on how to deal with potentially harmful posts of world leaders:

It is not always useful to draw distinctions between political leaders and other influential users, recognizing that other users with large audiences can also contribute to serious risks of harm. When posts from influential users represent a high probability of imminent harm, Facebook should act quickly to enforce their rules.

Some analysts assure that Facebook and other networks had to take measures before the events of January 6, since they spent years granting him exceptions to the rules of abusive content due to the “news interest” of his publications as a political leader.

(With information from AFP and Twitter)