“Paramilitary groups“,”paid police” and “parallel power“are some of the terms used to try to describe the activities of militias in Brazil. If, in the past, they have been seen by residents of communities as a way to combat trafficking, today the militias they go beyond the sphere of public security, infiltrate the State and increasingly increase their influence.

Policy interference in areas under his domain should be a topic of discussion throughout 2020, the year in which Brazilians go to the polls to choose mayors and councilors.

What are militias and how do they work?

The term “militia“comes from the Latin” militia “, a combination of” miles “(soldier) and” itia “(state, condition or activity). As the terms suggest, the militias are related to military service.

In a 2007 article written by the researchers Alba Zaluar and Isabel Siqueira Conceição, at militias they are described as groups of “policemen and ex-policemen (mainly military), a few firefighters and a few penitentiary agents, all with military training and belonging to state institutions, who take on the role of protecting and providing ‘security’ in neighborhoods allegedly threatened by predatory traffickers. “

These soldiers, according to the article, abuse the monopoly of violence guaranteed by the State and act against the law, exploiting security as a lucrative business over residents of territories where the State has difficulty guaranteeing basic services.

Militia take control of the areas where they operate through armed force. They coerce residents and traders, who are forced to “buy” their own protection. THE militia takes advantage of the domain to provide inflated services, such as the provision of pirated cable TV signals, gas canisters and alternative transport.

Despite taking arbitrary actions and acting as a parallel power, as many State functions in these locations assume, militias they eventually gain the support of the population under their control by ensuring a sense of security in the communities.

How did the militias come about?

At militias Brazilians, according to researchers Alba and Isabel, rose from the 2000s in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro. At that time, the security fee collection model, the monopoly on the provision of certain services and welfare assistance were consolidated.

The embryo of militias, however, is older and dates back to the period of the military regime. In the late 1980s, death squads made up of “killer police” began to act as a private security force in Rio, fighting traffickers and selling protection and execution services.

Today, militia groups are present in at least 23 units of the federation. Although the model for sustaining these groups also follows that of extermination groups or forced private security, most militias it is not at the same level of consolidation when compared to Rio.

What is the relationship between militia and politics?

Militiamen have tried to occupy more and more spaces of political representation, with the purpose of building networks within the public power and even the judiciary, point out Alba and Isabel.

In 2008, the Militia CPI of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) indicted 225 people – among them were city councilors and state deputies. The report by the then state deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSOL-RJ) pointed out that the militias they exerted political pressure on the residents of the communities, compelling them to vote for certain candidates under threat of reprisals.

Recent episodes also ended up relating militias and politics. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, is being investigated for an alleged “crack” scheme in his office at Alerj. According to the Public Ministry, the money would be managed by ex-military policeman Fabrício Queiroz under the leadership of Flávio.

The Queiroz case involves former Bope captain Adriano da Nóbrega, a militiaman killed in a police action in the interior of Bahia in February. His mother and ex-wife were advisers to Flávio’s office at Alerj during the period under investigation. Nóbrega was appointed as head of the “Crime Office”, militia suspected the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and the driver Anderson Gomes in March 2018.

Investigations also point to the militiaman’s involvement in the construction of irregular buildings in the communities of Rio das Pedras and Muzema. In April last year, two of those buildings collapsed and left 24 dead.

To infiltrate power, militias they also assert their territorial domination over local politics. They choose their candidates, finance allied candidacies, control voters’ votes and determine who can campaign in their areas. By 2018, at least 37 neighborhoods and 165 communities were under the control of militias in the metropolitan region of Rio.

Why is it so difficult to fight militias?

As it is constituted by public agents of the State, such as police and firefighters, specialists point out that militias they are the type of criminal organization with the greatest capacity to infiltrate the public machinery and political spheres.

“THE militia it is the only criminal group in Rio de Janeiro that transforms territorial domain into electoral domain. So it has a nature of militia, which is a group of military domination, but also of broad economic domination of a large territory of Rio, not only favelas. It is a mafia that is structured within the State “, explained the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo to Estadão in January.

For the sociologist José Cláudio Souza Alvesteacher Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ), the ease of infiltrating the political spheres is one of the factors that most hinder the fight against militias. “This insertion in the State gives them all the difference. They are not just anybody, they are not investigated, they have privileged information. It is different from the drug dealer, who will never be elected,” explained Alves to Estadão in January.

Read the special report on interference from militias in the political system of Rio de Janeiro and its implications for the 2020 elections.

