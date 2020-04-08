A few days ago, WHO presented the WHO MyHealth project as its first COVID-19 official monitoring app globally, something like a kind of replica of the controversial Alipay Health Code app used in China’s Hangzhou province to follow the evolution of the pandemic.

The Government of Spain has not stood still, however it has been more restrained in seeking something simpler to implement, almost instantaneous to use and with a practically universal acceptance, creating and Now presenting Hispabot-Covid19 in society, a chatbot prepared to solve any question about the coronavirus through WhatsApp.

Is about complement self-assessment tools published on government websites and accounts on Telegram or Twitter that were already solving issues, now implementing an automatic and instant system of access to information that is able to recognize more than 200 questions in colloquial language, simply by adding the ‘Hispabot-Covid19’ to the WhatsApp conversation and asking him like anyone else.

Hispabot-Covid19 is an intelligent ‘chatbot’ capable of recognizing more than 200 questions, with reliable information and destined to free telephone services as much as possible

How does Hispabot-Covid19 work?

Well, to begin with, it should be indicated what tool has been developed using the WhatsApp Business API with communication through Vonage API and Red.es as a contact point, thanks to a project by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence in which The ONCE Foundation has collaborated on issues of accessibility to the resource.

The information it uses has been provided by the Ministry of Health, in addition to other certified bodies, so it has a well-founded database with relevant information for users, filtered from hoaxes and fake news, and related to the symptoms, evolution of the disease, forecast or contact information of the emergency services, among many other things.

You can open a chat directly through WhatsApp with the number +34 600 802 802, and write ‘hello’ to activate the service

How is it used? Well, it is as simple as following these steps:

Add to your mobile contacts the number +34 600 802 802. It is true that the chatbot also works without saving the number, directly opening the conversation, but this is easier.

Open the conversation with the saved contact, and write the word “hello” which will be the key to start the service and that the bot tell us what we can ask and what not.

Hispabot-Covid19 itself is capable of recognize keywords to answer us in a timely manner even if we ask in colloquial language, and even You can tell us nearby stores or pharmacies to buy basic necessities without going around the neighborhood.

They say from the Ministry of Health that the idea is reduce pressure on health care phone lines, offering an alternative to which also we can indicate symptoms directly like “I have a cough and a fever.” A good idea, without a doubt!

