“What is it? Do you think you are the best?”

Following his daily introduction in The Intermission, Wyoming headed this Tuesday to the table in the center of the set of the La Sexta program to review with Sandra Sabatés the most outstanding news of the day.

But just sit down the presenter left his partner speechless when he asked: “What’s wrong? Do you think you are the best?”. The journalist, with a surprised face, answered with a laugh that no.

“Why?”, Asked Sabatés, to which Wyoming replied without looking at the presenter: “Not at all, it seems …”. The journalist greeted the public present in the program and the spectators, and began with the news without knowing what could lead the Madrilenian to ask that question.

In the end everything was a joke, as the presenter usually does to the journalist at the beginning of some installments of El intermedio. For example, in November 2020 he ‘complimented’ her when she stated that “you are a mix between Melania Trump and Pablo Iglesias” or in December when she wanted if she had drunk again.