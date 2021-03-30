What is it and what is it for

Google Keep is more than just a notes app – this is all you can do with it.

Currently on Android we have a large number of applications to organize our day to day through notes, lists and tasks, but perhaps, one of the tools that we are not taking full advantage of is Google Keep.

Keep reading because in the following lines we are going to explain everything you can do with this practical Google application.

What is Google Keep

Launched in 2013, Google Keep is a free application developed by Google, which allows us to organize our personal information through the notes file.

One of the great advantages of Keep is that we can have access to all our information on any device thanks to the fact that, being a multiplatform tool, it is available on both iOS and Android, in addition to having a web version and extensions compatible with the main browsers: Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

What is Google Keep used for and how does it work?

Google Keep is used primarily for take notes and organize them on our devices, as if it were the classic “post-it”. Among its many additional functions, it also allows us to set Reminders for important notes or create to-do lists.

To use Google Keep you need to have created a Google account through which we can synchronize the information between all our devices. Both in the mobile application and in the browser, its use is practically identical: we will simply create a note and assign it, if it interests us, different parameters, labels or reminders.

Thus, once inside the application we will have to click on “+” to add a new note. In the same way, we can directly add a voice note, an image, a checklist or a doodle.

Once added, we can set the note, set an alarm or reminder, a colored label or file it. In the same way, it is possible to share our notes with other users so that they can edit them as well.

Likewise, whenever we access Google Keep we can see, at a glance, all our notes, being able to even apply filters for a better visualization.

Of course, Google Keep it’s totally free and it’s factory installed on almost all Android devices.

More useful features of Google Keep

Google Keep is much more than a note manager, so if we learn to use it fully, it can be very useful. We detail below some of its most practical features:

Create lists with check boxes: both from the editing of notes and directly from the main menu we can add lists with check boxes that we can mark. It is an especially useful function as Shopping list or to create to-do listsCreate reminders: whenever we create a new note we can set an expiration date, so the application will notify us when it expires. Thus, we can use Google Keep as a reminder app, similar to how we would do with a calendar or agenda application. Share notes with friends and family: Keep also allows us create a note and share it with anyone, as long as we know their email address. In this way we can create collaborative notes to edit between several users, something that will be useful to share tasks or errand lists with our environment.Highlight the most important notes: as we discussed earlier, Google Keep allows us highlight a note placing it at the top of the application with the anchor option, always having the most important notes in view. To older, it is also possible to assign a different color to each of our notes to make the search much more visual Organize our notes by tags: just as we can sort our notes by colors, Google Keep also allows us generate a series of labels which we can access from the main menu.Create notes by hand, voice notes or in photographs: another advantage of Google Keep is that it allows us to create notes by hand, writing directly on the screen of our mobile. Likewise, we can also record voice or audio notes and save them as one more note within the application itself. Finally, it also offers us the possibility of upload notes with attached photos, a particularly useful option to, for example, know where we have parked the car.Add a location to the notes: finally, and continuing with the previous example, we can attach a location to our notes as one more reminder.

