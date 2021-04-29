What is it and what is it for

At Citroën they always boast of making special cars throughout their history. They responded to the need for rural mobility with cars like the Citroën 2CV, while creating authentic luxury cars and innovative technical solutions like the DS. And that’s still the case in the digital age, with fun (yet practical) solutions like the Citroën ConnectedCam.

And what is that? Well, it is a high definition digital camera that is integrated into the interior rear-view mirror. Yes, with this you can capture images and videos of everything that happens in front of the car.

Simply download an application to your mobile phone (available on Google Play or Apple Store) and, each time you press a button under the rear-view mirror, the photo is automatically saved in your album. With a short touch, take a photo. With a longer press, you record a video of about 20 seconds.

Yes, this photo is taken with the Citroën ConnectedCam

As simple as that. You can also share these images (and videos of up to 2 minutes) on social networks from the application itself. Solutions for a world that is increasingly connected and where everyone wants to share their special moments.

Okay, if we stay in this function it may be something that you do not consider for your car. But in addition to being a potential generator of “likes”, it can have an important function in terms of security.

As the device has 16 Gb of internal memory, it automatically records everything that happens in front of the vehicle. And that is an advantage when you have an accident. In the event of a crash or collision, it records a sequence of one minute thirty seconds where they can see the 30 seconds before the incident and the minute after it.

And yes, people order it. Right now it is available in models such as the new Citroën C3, Citroën C4 or Citroën C5 Aircross. And between 15 and 20% of buyers have requested this extra. It is not expensive, since its price fluctuates between 250 and 300 euros, depending on the chosen model. For now it is not part of any equipment package, it must be ordered alone.

From the brand they tell us that their customers value connectivity very positively, around 21%, and practically one in four sees it as a decisive point to buy a car. Hence, these technologies are a plus point, along with other more common focused on safety, such as the Active Safety Brake, the involuntary lane departure alert, the blind spot monitoring system, hands-free access and starting or the Park Assist.

In this video you can see how the Citroën ConnectedCam works:

Photo gallery:

Photos