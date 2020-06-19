Forecast of the spread of sand and dust from the Sahara crossing the Atlantic and Caribbean to reach America (Twitter @ ChaacTlaloc)

Annually about 1 billion tons of dust are emitted into the atmosphere from arid and semi-arid areas of North Africa, the particles are carried by the wind currents along 7,000 kilometers to get to America, this meteorological phenomenon is known as dust from the Sahara desert.

The Sahara is located in the north of the African continent and the sand storms produced in this place cause the amounts of dust to rise up to 7 kilometers, but it is during the summer and early autumn when a very dry air mass forms over this desert, the largest in the world, this is the Sahara Air Layer (SAL).

According to the National Water Commission, SAL it has a horizontal extension of 4,000 to 5,000 kilometers, larger than the continental surface of the United States.

Wind currents cause dust from the Sahara, less than 100 microns in size, to move over the Atlantic Ocean and reach the area of ​​the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, where this year they are expected to arrive on June 26, according to a projection shared by Alberto Hernández Unzón, meteorologist and former coordinator of the National Meteorological Service.

Until 7:00 p.m. on June 17, a satellite image shared by Hernández Unzón, showed the spread of dust from the Sahara near the coast of the Mexican Gulf in the states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

« By June 26, arrival on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico from the dust of the Sahara« , Published the geophysical engineer, a graduate of the National Polytechnic Institute, on his Twitter account at 20:45 hours this Wednesday.

In 2019, these powders reached Monterrey and Yucatan. So far in 2020, Saharan dusts have paralyzed air communications in the Canary Islands (close to Spain) last February, and for recent May they arrived in La Guajira, the local demarcation of Colombia, although they have also reached regions of Central America.

In other years, Saharan dusts have spread to the southeastern United States, including the Amazon rainforest in South America.

About 1 billion tons of dust are emitted into the atmosphere annually from arid and semi-arid areas of North Africa (Photo: neo.sci.gsfc.nasa.gov)

When these powders manage to reach populated areas of Europe and America, « can cause allergies and asthma attacks in many people, especially those who already suffered from respiratory or immunosuppression problems. Many times cases of Persistent ‘flu’ or allergies without apparent cause that may have been caused by contact with particles of biological origin present in these mists « , according to the Pan American Health Organization.

Therefore, this international organization recommends that the population affected with « chronic respiratory diseases (COPD, asthma), older adults, pregnant women and children should use respiratory protectorssuch as face masks or a damp cloth handkerchief to cover the nose and mouth, ”as well as wearing glasses.

If there is a sensation of foreign bodies in the eyes, they should be washed with plenty of water, preferably drinkable or boiled and before starting this procedure, wash your hands very well. They also recommend covering water storage sources such as wells, ponds, or drums.

It should be noted that the protection measures are similar to those recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dust from the Namibian desert of June 16 captured by NASA’s Terra satellite (Photo: modis.gsfc.nasa.gov)

« Inhaling dust particles in hot, dry weather can damage the mucosa of the nose and throat, providing favorable conditions for a bacterial infection. Furthermore, the iron oxide containing the dust particles can increase the risk of infection ”, according to the World Meteorological Organization (OMM).

In addition, the dust can promote the transmission of valley fever (which becomes fatal) in the southwestern United States and northern Mexico when transporting spores of the Coccidioides fungus.

The WMO reports that « 40% of aerosols in the troposphere (lower layer of the Earth’s atmosphere) are dust particles from wind erosionespecially from North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Central Asia and China. «

The IPN specialist reports that SAL inhibits the development of tropical cyclones, since « dry air can also cause strong gusts if mixed with a thunderstorm that may form. »

A disk image shows the dense dust layer of the Sahara in the Eastern Atlantic (Photo: Twitter @ ChaacTlaloc)

However, Dust deposits on the surface are also a source of micronutrients for the continental and marine ecosystemsTherefore, those particles from the Sahara could fertilize the Amazon rain forest, since the iron and phosphorous that it transports favor the production of marine biomass in areas of the oceans where these elements are scarce, according to the . agency.

And for agriculture, dust can reduce crop yield and photosynthetic activity, plant tissue is also lost and soil erosion increases, according to a report by the same agency.

According to data from the World Meteorological Organization, in 2014, dust particles caused some 400,000 premature deaths from cardiopulmonary disease in the population over 30 years of age.

