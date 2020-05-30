With the summer season getting closer, although with the uncertainty of the containment measures, it is time to prepare our devices. The Newer iPhones can detect liquids or moisture in the Lightning port. It is a way to avoid problems in the electrical type charge and that can cause its disablement and even fire.

Let’s see what these notices consist of and what we can do to fix them.

What is the liquid detection alert on the iPhone

When your iPhone gets wet and liquid enters the Lightning port, there is a risk that it breaks if we connect your charger. Newer iPhones have a system to detect moisture and water at the connector. In case a liquid enters it, the terminal will display this warning:

Liquid detection alert on iPhone Lightning port occurs when we introduce the charger. The only models that support this protection are the iPhone from 2018 onwards. That is, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE.

As the screenshots show, There are two forms of this notice:

Charge not available: Liquid has been detected in the Lightning connector. Unplug it to allow the connector to dry. This can take several hours.

Liquid detected in Lightning connector: Disconnect the cable to allow the connector to dry. This can take several hours.

It is important to avoid charging the device if moisture or liquids are found in those areas. But Apple also warns that it is possible that dowels corrode from the Lightning port of the iPhone or the cable itself.

What can you do when detecting liquids in the Lightning port

If you come across this notice on your iPhone, it is best to immediately release the charging cable. We must avoid permanent damage both on the device and on the cable at all costs. Apple recommends doing the following:

Put the iPhone vertically and give it a few light blows to pour the liquid from the connector.

Let it dry in a dry area for at least half an hour.

If you see the notice again, wait a whole day.

In any case, we must avoid drying the iPhone with a heat source (a dryer) or with compressed air. You should also not insert rods cotton or other things that may leave traces inside. Although putting a wet terminal in a bowl of rice is a common solution, from Cupertino they do not recommend it either.

Finally, we must know that we can charge the iPhone wirelessly when the Lightning port is wet. If we didn’t have one on hand and it was an emergency, we can insert the connector again and discard the warning. In this way, the iPhone will begin to charge.

