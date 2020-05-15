The Government’s 4-phase plan that must take the entire country towards the new normality is improvised on the fly. As the phases arrive and seeing how they are applied, new developments appear that were not foreseen. The last is to add 0.5 to the phases, to give some flexibility to those areas that cannot pass to Phase 1, this new point has been created. This intermediate state is the work of the Generalitat de Catalunya who, seeing as Barcelona would continue for another week in Phase 0, needed to make some aspects of this phase more flexible, aware that it may take time to move to 1.

What is Phase 0.5 and what can be done in it

This invention of Phase 0.5 has been developed in Catalonia. Both the Generalitat and the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, have put this option on the table. This phase would give air to the shops, allow their opening without an appointment and with the establishment of limitations on the capacity. This way they could start working again.

Barcelona has been hard hit by the pandemic. With its stores closed for more than two months and a move to the next phase that cannot be produced, the pressure has been maximum to be able to achieve this gesture. Despite the limited capacityAt least some stores will be able to sell something else and not wait another week, something that could be unsustainable for many.

But not all are good news, the bars’ terraces will remain closed. The restoration and tourism will not have the same luck as the commercial fabric of the city, it will remain closed. Nor will private meetings be allowed to avoid the risk of contagion in this way, families and friends will not be able to see each other yet. In Valencia they have signed up for this phase, but with nuances, the Ministry will allow cultural and leisure events with a maximum of 30 people.