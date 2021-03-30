what is it and how to use it every day

In fact, we can find ourselves today with an incredible number of compatible applications, while, with each iOS update, we enjoy a modified interface and a number of new functions that make this option even more useful at times. and nice than the one included by the factory car manufacturer.

What do we need to start using Apple CarPlay in our car?

To begin with, it is clear that the first thing we need is a iPhone. Also, you should know that CarPlay is compatible with all iPhones from an iPhone 5; in short, it will be compatible with any device that runs iOS 7.1 or later. But it is also essential that car system support CarPlay, since, otherwise, it will be of little use that we have an iPhone.