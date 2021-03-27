what is it and how to see it this sunday

The March full moon, popularly known as the worm moon, takes place this Sunday, the 28th. Starting at 8:48 p.m. – Spanish peninsular time, 7:48 p.m. in the Canary Islands – this first full moon of spring can be seen in the sky, weather conditions permitting.

This Sunday, the moon will meet 360,000 kilometers from Earth and can be best seen from high places away from light pollution. With the help of astronomical binoculars or a telescope, the details of the lunar surface can also be observed.

However, the bright light Earth’s natural satellite will prevent other objects in the sky such as galaxies or nebulae from being more easily seen.

As NASA explains in a statement, the name of the worm’s moon has its origin in some Native tribes of North America, since this time coincides with the appearance of worms in the earth after the winter snow melts.

This is not the only name used for this moon, since other Amerindian tribes know it as the sugar moon, by indicating the time of year when the sap of the sugar maples begins to flow, or lenten moon in the Christian religion, since it coincides with Holy Week.

Those interested in enjoying this show can also follow it from the website of the Virtual Telescope Project, in Rome, which will offer a live broadcast.

On this occasion, the worm’s full moon also coincided with the time change in Spain at dawn from Saturday 27 to Sunday 28, when the clocks are advanced one hour to adapt to summer time. Also, this phenomenon occurs one week after the March equinox.