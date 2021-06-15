what is it and how to configure it

Google Fit Pace Walk is a type of workout that helps you walk fast to get in shape. So you can easily configure it in the app.

Google Fit is a great application to keep track of all your physical activity and, in that way, take care of your health. To help you get in shape, in 2021 Google has added a function called Walk to the rhythm, which is intended to help you walk fast without slowing down. If you have not tried it yet, in this guide we explain what exactly is it and how can you configure it.

We remember that Google Fit is one of the best walking apps you can use on Android. In addition to counting your steps, it is used to record workouts such as aerobics, running, urban cycling or swimming. In addition, you can control your weight and set daily goals to maintain good physical condition. As if this were not enough, now Google Fit has walking at a pace so that do not lower the intensity when you go out for a walk.

What is the Google Fit pace walk

Google Fit Pace Walk is a new type of workout added to the Google app in version 2.57. Your goal is to get a better performance from the walks you do every day by setting an intense pace of steps per minute. Thus, with light walking, you will demand from your body a greater intensity than if it were a simple walk.

As Google explains when testing this tool, this light march is based on a rhythm of 100 steps per minute for most people. If you do it well, the most normal thing is that you end the exercise panting a little, so you will notice that your walk has been intense. To help you stick to your pace, Paced Walk features a metronome that marks you with auditory cues the steps you must take.

Google Fit can measure your heart and respiratory rate using your mobile’s camera

These sounds are not incompatible with listening to your favorite music or podcasts, as they will be played over them. As we discovered when testing the feature, the minimum pace you can set is 60 steps per minute, while the maximum is 160 steps per minute. If you still don’t have this interesting training on your Google Fit, remember to update the application from Google Play Store to receive.

How to set up Google Fit paced walk

Using Paced Walk in Google Fit is extremely easy, as you only have to record the training like any other. After making sure that you have updated the app and have this function, you just have to follow these steps to configure it on your Android:

Open Google Fit and scroll down, click on “Try the walks with rhythm”.Read the introduction to the training that Google shows you.When you get to the settings screen, click on the + or – buttons to increase or decrease the target pace of steps per minute. “Start walking with rhythm” to start training. Now you just have to start walking and follow the rhythm set by the metronome, which is also displayed visually on the screen.

In the previous procedure, the steps to follow were explained from the section integrated into the app’s home screen to test Rhythm Walk. However, you can also configure the training more easily, as if it were any other of the available exercises. So you can do it:

Open Google Fit, click on the + button in the lower right corner, tap the option “Register training”In type of activity, select “Walk with rhythm”. Set the target pace of steps per minute that you want to follow in your workout. “Start walking with rhythm” and get going for that walk more intense than a normal walk.

As you can see, the Google Fit Paced Walk is no more mysterious, it offers an extremely simple and fast configuration. The responsibility is on you: put on the headphones and increase the pace to meet the established steps per minute and, in that way, get in shape while you walk.

Related topics: Google Apps, Google

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow