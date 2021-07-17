What is it and how to combat it?

Shutterstock / Milles Studio ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/b_j9Pjha2oTI50driSU6PQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU3MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/TneCD88DYsZpJC5azVVh.w–~B/aD04NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a5fc78e9df96606c93f3ca0d21a5eab2″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/b_j9Pjha2oTI50driSU6PQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU3MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/TneCD88DYsZpJC5azVVh.w–~B/aD04NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a5fc78e9df96606c93f3ca0d21a5eab2″/>

Have you ever found yourself physically and mentally exhausted in your life? Have you had an attitude of indifference and detachment at work? Have you felt unmotivated, frustrated, and your work productivity decreased? If the answer to these questions is yes then you have suffered from burnout syndrome.

Listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an occupational hazard in 2019, it was included in the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11), whose entry into force has been set for January 1 of 2022.

It is an increasingly well-known and diagnosed disorder that combines personal risk factors with risk factors related to the organization. In fact, it is one of the main mental health problems and the prelude to many mental pathologies.

Origin of the syndrome

The term burnout was first described in 1974 by the psychoanalyst Herbert Freudenberger, who observed in a clinic for drug addicts in New York how most of the volunteers had a progressive loss of energy until they reached exhaustion. He also detected symptoms of anxiety, depression and demotivation at work, as well as aggressiveness towards patients after a year of working. His description was as follows:

“A feeling of failure and an exhausting experience that results from an overload by demands of energy, personal resources or spiritual strength of the worker.”

What are their characteristics

The syndrome is a consequence of chronic work stress. It usually appears in people whose profession demands dedication and dedication to others, such as education, health or social services. It especially affects health professionals, since they are exposed to human suffering and death, as well as a high level of occupational exposure, with long working hours and a high level of demand and overload of tasks.

Read more

This long-term exposure generates a loss of energy, a feeling of lack of personal fulfillment and depersonalization that can cause health problems and little motivation for work, generating errors and deterioration of the quality of service.

Three significant components characterize burnout syndrome:

State of emotional exhaustion: feeling of being emotionally overwhelmed and exhausted at work.

Cynical or distant attitude towards work: dehumanized perception of the people with whom we interact at work.

Feeling of ineffectiveness, of not doing tasks well: dissatisfaction at work with feelings of discontent and demotivation.

Evaluation instruments

There are several instruments to measure burnout by physicians. One of the best known is the Maslach scale or Maslach Burnout Inventory, which consists of 22 items in the form of statements about the professional’s feelings and attitudes. Another scale is the Copenhagen Burnout Inventory, made up of 19 questions divided into three scales to measure personal burnout.

Both instruments are useful to determine if a worker suffers from burnout syndrome. But they have to be used by a professional, to make a correct interpretation.

What factors influence burnout syndrome

There are several factors that influence this syndrome. These are the most notable:

Work shifts and work hours. They have clear biological and emotional influences: heart rhythm disturbances, sleep-wake cycle, etc.

Job security and stability, especially in times of crisis. Losing your job or being under pressure to lose it for a long time.

Lack of professional training to perform tasks and lack of assertiveness. Not being prepared and therefore not being able to do the job properly. Not knowing how to say no and assume more workload than we can carry out.

The organizational structure and climate: complex organizations, with many requirements, excessive bureaucracy and responsibilities that can affect the degree of control of the individual, including a high level of stress, excessive workload or little professional autonomy.

The interpersonal relationships with other co-workers based on lack of trust, little or little cooperation or destructive, with high levels of tension.

In addition to the above, on a personal level there are a number of risk factor’s, such as: the desire to stand out and be brilliant, self-demanding, a low tolerance for failure, perfectionism, ambition, believing oneself indispensable, having few interests outside of work or being excessively idealistic.

How can we prevent it?

There are some effective measures:

Give information about burnout syndrome, its symptoms and consequences, so that we can detect it quickly.

Remain attentive to the conditions of the work environment.

Provide training on social skills and strategies to cope with changes.

Encourage non-work activities.

It is very important not to be focused on work issues always, inside and outside, but to break and maintain an active life disconnected from work.

And what would be the best treatment

The treatment is mainly focused on the attention to the reduction of stress or the development of new positive habits that reduce the appearance of it. Working on resilience is very important, so that the person can learn, improve and recover.

Improving self-esteem, adjusting expectations to reality or promoting healthy habits, in addition to having tools to combat stress, will give us the key to success in the face of a disease that has grown during the pandemic.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.