Has it ever happened to all of us that we called a special rate number without intending to. We can usually search Google for alternatives any payment number and we will almost always find a solution. But the problem is when these numbers are presented in a way that they are not really … You call your health center to request an appointment but the number that appears is a 11828 that charges you 15 euros for four minutes of calling.

What is 11828?

It is a nspecial rate number. The problem is that they are not normally displayed as such. In other words, on the Internet you can find ‘camouflaged’ numbers, but they really direct this number. If you are looking to contact customer service of some companies or public entities (to speak with Social Security, with a health center, with the ITV) it is possible that the number you find will take you directly to this 11828 with special pricing and not Detect it until you see it on your bill.

It is illegal: you call a number that can start with “900 …” depending on the brand on your mobile, but which is actually a 11828 that could charge you three, four or five euros for just a minute. In addition, they are usually telephones that we call and there is an answering machine with which we wait a long time so it is not unreasonable to find 10, 15 or 20 euros on the bill for a short call.

Claims, problems …

With a quick internet search We found the problems of dozens of affected users. Who are we supposed to call? There are people who indicate that they call Social Security and end up paying 20 euros for a call, there are other people who claim to have paid 80 euros to call their health center or 25 euros to request an appointment for the car’s ITV. Calls of 15 euros for just three or four minutes that are totally illegal and that do not solve what you need but keep you waiting for several minutes overcharging you.

What can we do?

The first thing we can do to avoid it is to make sure of the phone we are going to call. Before calling the customer service of any company, look for the number that appears on the Internet to find out if it is a scam or if it is a good phone where they will assist you quickly and reliably. Seek opinions, information, look for alternatives …

More difficult is to fix it once it has happened and we have the amount on the invoice. To detect it, we will only have to review the invoice of our operator or consumption through the applications that they normally offer to customers. If you see any charges out of the ordinary (it will be easy to detect if we have unlimited calls and there is a charge that does not correspond) check if it is a 11828 as a number.

Block the number

Lock the phone you have called if you have detected that it is 11828 although does not appear as such in the call list from your phone. This will prevent you from being called again or from being able to accidentally call back and again incur a large charge on your bill. Add the number to the blacklist so it doesn’t happen anymore.

Contact the operator

Once you detect it, contact your operator… Take screenshots of the call log because in many cases there are many people who claim not to have called these types of numbers but do see it reflected on the bill. Try to get as much information as possible and contact your operator to try to request a refund. You are not always going to get it but there are cases in which, being a known scam, they will be able to discount the corresponding amount on the next invoice although, as we say, this will not always happen and in many cases you must pay the debt even if it is a scam .

Report the consumer scam

You can contact the consumer office to report the call through a formal method. It is important that you collect all the information: where you got the number you called, who you are supposed to call, what company it is, how much it cost you, how it appears in the call log and on the bill …

You can search for Municipal Consumer Information Offices (OMIC) through the website of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. You look for the Autonomous Community you want, mark the province on the map and it will give you all the details of the offices near you: the exact address, the street, the province. You can also find a phone number with which you can contact if you want more information about how to report or what are the possible solutions.