What is it and how it works

We are not going to deny that Xiaomi is one of our favorite phone brands. Not only because it manufactures spectacular mobile devices with an unbeatable value for money, but also because MIUI, its layer of personalization, is for many users the best.

Because you love it or hate it but what cannot be denied is that MIUI, unlike Android in its stock version, has a multitude of functions to make life much easier. The latest utility to arrive is MIUI 12.5 Repair Mode, a very useful tool that, however, can lead us to misunderstand as a result of its name.

What is Repair Mode

It is called Repair Mode but despite its name, it does not serve to fix the mobile device in which case it breaks or something fails. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that this function is really interesting and it will surely be useful to more than one.

Let’s put the case that we have to have our Xiaomi device repaired at the official store. In most cases when a technician starts messing around with a device, it always ends the same, formatted or factory reset. A necessary move so that it cannot access our personal data but that for the user can be somewhat annoying since when they return the mobile, they must reinstall everything from scratch unless they have a backup made.

Well, Repair Mode allows you to fix this. Repair Mode allows you to create a new user profile without any personal data (or email accounts, installed applications, stored files …) and from which you cannot exit if you do not know the password. In this way the user can leave the device to be repaired without any fear, since the technician will never be able to access your personal data.

Its activation is really simple since only you have to access the settings and select the mode. To exit it, we will do the same operation with the exception that we will have to enter a password for it.

How Xiaomi Repair Mode works

The video that we leave on these lines clearly shows how this new and useful Repair Mode works.

As we all know, in our mobile terminal we store a multitude of private data, hence this device is something so personal and non-transferable. However, there are times when there is no other option but to temporarily leave our smartphone, such as when we send it for repair.

The repair mode will allow us to be completely calm when a third party uses our terminal since what it does is “restart the mobile as if it were from the factory”, without personal data, photographs, contacts, email accounts or installed applications. Like fresh out of the box.

In this way the technician can do what he wants with it since you will never be able to access our data Unless you know the password to exit Repair Mode, which is not very advisable. Because as we have said before, leaving this way is very simple since it will only ask us for a password and as if by magic, we will once again have access to all the data on our mobile terminal.

6 secrets of your Xiaomi mobile that you have to know

The best of all is that switching between the two modes only takes a few seconds, so we will not waste any time when exchanging between normal and repair mode.

Repair Mode arrives with MIUI 12.5 and apparently it will be to do it permanently also in future updates. With this new feature, Xiaomi shows that it is a brand that likes to take care of the details in its smartphones and that MIUI is on its own merit, one of the best layers of personalization that we can find today.

