‘Matilda’: what it’s about, cast and more about the Netflix remake

The 1990s left a tremendous heritage of both characters and stories; many based on novels, others originals, but what is important is the heart of those stories that impacted an entire generation. Matilda, based on the literary work of Roald Dahl and directed by actor and director Danny Devito, gradually became a cult object, So much so that it is currently a benchmark in pop culture. Broadway was a stop for several years for the story, since the novel was adapted for a highly successful musical in London and later came to American soil.

On the other hand, Netflix seized the rights to 16 works by writer Roald Dahl to make animated adaptations for the platform, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, Henry’s Wonderful Story. Sugar, among others. This ruled out Matilda’s rumored return in a possible sequel with the protagonist as an adult and mother of a child.

Fortunately for musical lovers, the streaming platform will do a remake of Matilda, although it is an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Sony will produce in the company of Netflix and the work of the script is already in development.

WHAT IS FL MATILDA ’ABOUT NETFLIX?

The story centers on Matilda, a little genius girl with telekinesis powers, which lead her to perform and move whatever she pleases with her mind. She uses them to defend herself against the mistreatment she receives from her family and the principal of her school. The story promotes timely topics such as family niche, bullying and child abuse, but all within a magical and fun context.

WHO STARTS NETFLIX ‘MATILDA’?

Matthew Warchus is the director selected to bring the famous musical to fiction. The filmmaker has as a precedent having directed Pride: pride and hope. In the part of the script, Dennis Kelly (Utopia) will be in charge of creating a remastered vision of the story. On the other hand, Ralph Fiennes is the first signing of the cast and will give life to the tyrannical director Agatha Tronchatoro. Something important to mention is that, in the theatrical montage, there have also been men who play the villain, so it will be interesting to see the actor in such an iconic character.

WHEN IS NETFLIX ‘MATILDA’ RELEASING?

There is still no agreed date or to start filming Matilda and the script work is just under development. The recordings are rumored to start in early 2021 and be released later that year., but really there is still uncertainty. The interesting thing is that little by little we will know more about the performers selected to lead the remake.

NETFLIX ‘MATILDA’ TRAILER

Due to the same reason for pre-production, no trailer is available yet, but the original 90s film is available on Netflix and it can be a great option to see it again or maybe you can take a look at Matilda’s musical on YouTube, since there are some fragments about it.