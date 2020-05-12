The signatures after Sonic moves tab with different records. Sakura Taisen hasn’t said her last word.

Despite the circumstances, video game companies continue to operate within the normality possible andSegaIt is not an exception. In fact, the Gematsu portal has echoed a recent series of trademark registrations made in Japan. Although the Sakura Wars saga has a lot of presence in the movements of the company in the last hours, the appearance of something calledInterior Nighthas made headlines and brought back a former ex fromQuantic Dream.

The games registered by Sega ofSakura TaisenareSakura Wars B.L.A.C.K.,Sakura IshinandSakura Kakumei. The names arrive a few weeks after the premiere of the latest episode of the franchise in the western territory, which has meant for many players in the West their first encounter with the franchise that made the mangaka Kohsuke Fujishima famous. The designs of the new installment have been the work ofTite kubo, creator ofbleach.

The highlight: What is Interior Night? About two years ago we told you about a studio founded by Caroline Marchal, one of the main leaders of Quantic Dream in her day, a company that created successes like Heavy Rain or the recent Detroit: Become Human.After breaking up with Sega on his day, it seems that the brand of the blue hedgehog has the signature, or at least the name, for some type of project. Naturally,new information is expected in the future.

It had been months since they heard of Interior Night or Caroline Marchal herself. As usualin similar processes of companies in Japan, the name and logo have been registered, being the second identical to the one that was shown in the year 2017 shortly after the founding of the study was known. It is known that Marchal and his team intended to continue developingfilm adventures, continue to be the focus of the team?

