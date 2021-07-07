What is immunotherapy? How is it administered and what side effects does it have?

07/07/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The immunotherapy is one of the treatments currently available to treat some types of cancer, such as brain cancer, lung, bladder, kidney, breast, melanoma and others skin cancers, liver cancer, lymphomas or leukemias.

This treatment can be given alone or in combination with other therapies such as radiation therapy and / or chemotherapy.

It may interest you: World Prostate Cancer Day: 35,000 cases diagnosed each year

And what does this treatment consist of? Well, summarizing it a lot, it is about boosting our immune system so that it acts against malignant cells.

As they explain from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), the immune system is not capable of detecting tumor cells because they become invisible to him.

What immunotherapy does is act as an intermediary so that the tumor cells are visible to the immune system and in this way, the defenses can eliminate cancer cells.

How it is administered and what precautions should be taken

Prior to treatment, an analytical control and a visit with the medical team will be carried out to confirm that it can be administered.

When it is possible to opt for this type of treatment, specialists in oncology they will administer it by placing a peripheral venous line (catheter) through a puncture in the vein.

To receive this therapy it is not necessary for the patient to attend fasting.

During or after administration, the patient may experience pain or redness in the area where the drug has been pricked. In these cases, it should be consulted immediately.

But what the oncology specialists do warn about is that it is essential that the patient does not take any medication without prior consultation with their medical team.

In the event of having to go to a specialist or family doctor due to any health problem unrelated to the tumor, you must inform that you are undergoing immunotherapy.

Specialists also point out that some minerals, vitamins, dietary supplements or herbal teas can influence the effect of the treatment.

This also happens with homeopathic remedies or other complementary treatments. For this reason it is important that before taking anything you consult with healthcare professionals who are involved in immunotherapy treatment.

Side effects of immunotherapy

The possible adverse effects derived from this therapy They are different from those that occur with other cancer treatments, such as conventional chemotherapy, targeted therapies, or radiation therapy.

And knowing these signs is essential for the patient to control and prevent these as much as possible. side effects.

Diarrhea: It is common for them to produce alterations in the consistency and / or frequency of bowel movements. For this reason, specialists recommend that these patients eat an easily digestible diet and drink a large amount of fluids.

In the event that abdominal pain appears abruptly, that more than 4 bowel movements are made a day or if the stool has traces of blood or mucus, the medical team in charge of the procedure should be consulted. immunotherapy.

Alterations in the skin: As a consequence of the treatment, certain dryness of the skin and even itching may appear.

To alleviate it, specialists advise maintaining skin hygiene and hydrating it with products that do not contain alcohol or detergent.

It may interest you: What is diverticular stenosis of the colon, the disease that Pope Francis suffers from?

They also recommend not sunbathing, and use a sunscreen 50 SPF UVB + UVA. And don’t forget to protect your eyes with good sunglasses.

Joint and muscle discomfort. Muscle and joint discomfort may appear. Practicing physical exercise on a regular basis and according to the physical condition of each patient can alleviate them. The patient may notice more fatigue than normal, so it is advisable to respect the hours of sleep and rest when necessary. Oncologists recommend trying to lead a normal life without forgetting the practice of some physical activity. Respiratory problems. If there is an increase in cough or the patient feels that he is choking, he should consult with the health personnel who treats him.Mucositis: Mucosal lesions may appear, especially thrush in the mouth. For this reason, it is essential to take care of oral hygiene, and if canker sores appear, gargle with infusions of thyme and / or bicarbonate.

Not drinking very hot food or drink can help reduce these injuries.

Fever. The patient may have a punctual episode of fever during the 24-48 hours after the first immunotherapy session. This fever can be managed with acetaminophen (if you are not allergic).

Finally, Oncology specialists remember that any worsening of these discomforts derived from immunotherapy treatment must be reported to the medical team that is treating the patient.