Hypochondria is an obsessive personality disorder, characterized by an exaggerated fear of disease. Unfortunately, those who suffer from it often suffer greatly from their quality of life.

This psychological disorder develops over time, and those with an obsessive personality who focus their attention on the body are more likely.

Although there are no exact data to prove that this disease is on the rise, the influence of access to information has an impact on excess concern, since there is a great avalanche of information that anyone can access. Those who suffer from an obsessive personality do not benefit from these excesses, since they can worry even more, even with television series where they deal with these issues.

The more environmental stimuli there are, the more concern will be produced.

The problem with hypochondriacal symptoms is that they occur both mentally and physically and tend to worsen if nervous. Faced with any slight annoying or unpleasant sensation, the affected person will enter under a stress reaction that will continue.

Stress makes us alert to danger, which causes us to release adrenaline and substances that activate it; but in the case of hypochondriacs increases your sensitivity to physical symptoms (which is already very intense from the beginning).

Like an obsessive personality, it also tends to show sadness and anxiety that ends up being reflected in their behavior. A hypochondriac patient bears many doubts about his health, continually comes to consultations and is never satisfied with a final verdict.

It is very important to know that if you have someone who suffers from this, you must be very patient, since they are not easy to treat even by the doctor. It is recommended that they have a trusted doctor, as otherwise they will only go from specialist to specialist, undergoing various diagnostic tests and taking treatments that do not work. They are the favorite prey of the laboratories.

Therefore, more than a psychological or pharmacological treatment, they need a health professional who is trustworthy who can treat them with respect and giving them an answer.

The misunderstanding of the doctors or the family will only aggravate the suffering of the person, since the symptoms that he alleges he does not invent, they are real, he suffers and suffers them. The role of family and friends has great weight, and you must remember that this does not refer to physical discomfort but to a psychological disorder.

The drugs can help in aspects such as controlling anxiety, depression or obsessive behaviors. Different intervention techniques are also used for its treatment, such as relaxation methods, physical activity, rehabilitation, cognitive-behavioral, etc.

