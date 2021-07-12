What is Heat Drunkenness at the wheel and how to avoid it according to the DGT | Motor

Driving in the summer can be very pleasant or end in disaster. The heat always plays against us, so you have to learn to fight it.

Summer is the perfect time of year for a getaway to the beach or the mountains, but driving with high temperatures inside the cabin is not something to be taken lightly. The DGT has been warning about the effects of driving at high temperatures for a long time and has created a manual to try to avoid these situations.

Heat is an almost unbeatable enemy. The inside of cars usually has a temperature between 5 and 15 degrees higher than the outsideIt will depend on where it is parked and how long it has spent in the sun, but it is always above the outside temperature.

This implies that reaching 40 degrees is not complicated and more so with the temperatures that have been reached in recent summers. The heat inside affects everyone inside the vehicle, but the most worrying effects are on the person in charge of driving.

And, is that, the heat affects in such a way that the conductor becomes less receptive. In a test carried out by the Behr company, it was found that at 23 degrees the driver does not see 3% of the signals, while if the temperature is 32 degrees the percentage increases to 10%.

By reducing responsiveness, it is more difficult to avoid situations that can lead to accidents. In addition, heat also modifies people’s moods and aggressiveness increases greatly along with temperatures.

The DGT’s advice to avoid exhaustion and stress generated by heat are the following:

The interior temperature must not exceed 24 degrees. The temperature must not be lower than 19 degrees. Do not direct the air vents towards the chest, as low temperatures can cause health problems, Avoid directing the air vents towards the face and more when they make noise, as they cause headaches, migraines or migraines. If contact lenses are used, it is not advisable to direct the air vents to the eyes, as it increases the dryness of the eyes and leads to tearing. You should try that the environment is not excessively dry to avoid discomfort, itching and stinging in the eyes, especially if you have myopia or astigmatism. If you have an air conditioner, use it throughout the journey at the same temperature at all times.

Both air conditioning and climate control are the elements that will help drivers to mitigate or completely reduce the effects of heat. But in both cases the adjustments of these two elements have to be done before starting the journey.

Turning on the air conditioning or adjusting the temperature can put people inside the car at risk, as well as other vehicles.