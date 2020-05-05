© .

One of the factors why the new coronavirus COVID-19 is so dangerous, it is because there are still many of its characteristics that science is not known. One of them has caused several warnings by health personnel in recent days: the so-called “happy hypoxia”.

And what is happy hypoxia?

It is a strange condition of the coronavirus that silently kills some patients and that it consists of a lack of oxygen in the patient that is extremely serious, but goes unnoticed. Those who have it can speak normally, even though their blood oxygen level is low enough to cause fainting or even death.

According to a Guardian report, some patients who have gone to UK medical services, show oxygen levels even below 50 percent, when a healthy person must have an oxygen saturation of at least 95 percent.

“We are seeing very low oxygen saturations and we don’t realize that. Generally, we would not see this phenomenon in influenza or community-acquired pneumonia. It is much deeper and an example of very abnormal physiology that is presented before our eyes“Declared the doctor Jonathan Bannard-Smith, critical care and anesthesia consultant at Manchester Royal Infirmary, to publication.

Doctors are confused by this effect of COVID-19, since still do not know if it is another type of damage caused by the disease or from an agency compensation.

It is medical knowledge that, with an oxygen saturation of 75 percent, a person usually black out and heart, brain and other vital organs are at risk, but some COVID-19 sufferers may only feel cold with a level as low as 30 percent oxygen. Unfortunately, the prognosis for patients suffering from this condition is not encouraging.

