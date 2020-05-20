Still waiting to be able to import your music collection from Google Play Music to YouTube Music? You are not the only one and from what it seems, there are many users who are going to have to wait, at least, a couple of weeks more. Google forgot to comment on this detail and, predictably, complaints have not stopped since then.

What seemed simply a matter of the notice appearing on the YouTube Music mobile app to start the migration from Google Play Music, is being delayed more than is desirable in many cases and, according to 9to5Google, the company has taken letters in the matter, explaining better what is happening and making available to the most impatient means with which to speed up the process.

What’s going on, you wonder? The obvious: many users stored their music collections in Google Play Music (up to 50,000 songs not counting what was purchased in the store) and the transition will take time. And you don’t just have to move songs from one service to another. As we explained when it was announced, there is more data to transfer, including podcast to Google Podcast, subscriptions, playlists, etc.

So, while Google asks for a bit of calm The staff has enabled a page accessible from the YouTube Music web application to report how the song is going, although all it says at the moment is: «Soon you will be able to transfer your Google Play Music account. We will notify you when you can transfer your Google Play Music account. Thank you for your patience”.

In turn, for the most restless users, a form has been put in (in English) to “access the music transfer tool from Google Play earlier”, although it is noted that filling it out does not have to mean that, in effect , the migration starts earlier. Let’s say, then, that in theory it is there for that, but in practice it is worth waiting sitting down.

In any case, the migration of the music collection from Google Play Music to YouTube Music is a fact It will take place in the next few weeks, so it’s all a matter of having a little patience. All the information about this change is explained in this article.