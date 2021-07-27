What is happening in the Chinese markets? Today new butcher shop.

SHANGHAI, July 27 (.) – Chinese stocks and the benchmark Hong Kong index extended their heavy losses to hit multi-month lows at the close of Tuesday as investors worry about the impact of stricter government regulations , while an increase in COVID-19 cases was a further blow to sentiment.

China’s CSI300 Index ended 3.53% lower and reached its lowest close since November, widening Monday’s 3.2% decline. Losses affected the financial, consumer staples and real estate sectors.

The Shanghai Composite Index gave up early gains and ended 2.49% below 3,381.18, its lowest close since March 25.

The falls were varied: the CSI financial sector sub-index fell 3.17%, the consumer staples sector 4.75% and the health sub-index 3.9%.

In recent trading in Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index fell as much as 5.46% after a 4.1% drop in the previous session, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank as much as 6.78%.

The Hang Seng Tech Index crashed against its previous all-time low, falling more than 9%.

The drop came after a shakeup on Monday spurred by new rules controlling China’s $ 120 billion private tutoring sector, sending some stocks plummeting more than 45%, and by new ones. regulatory measures targeting technology and property.

“Beijing’s severe crackdown on the technology and education sectors has led to the revaluation of significant investment regulation risks for Chinese private companies,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian currency strategist at Mizuhuo Bank, said in a statement. note.

“As such, foreign investors will request a higher discount on such Chinese investments or even cut exposure to Chinese companies,” Cheung added.

Education shares continued to decline on Tuesday, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Co plummeting 7.25%, bringing its drop in the last three sessions to more than 70%, while the CSI education index plummeted 5.18%.

THE WORST CASE SCENARIO

Anita Chu, an analyst at CCB International, said in an investigative report that the unfavorable regulatory environment had left little scope for a business turnaround, and issued a rating downgrade and price target reduction for New Oriental.

“If the final version of the policy resembles its current form, we anticipate that in the worst case, current publicly traded AST operators will be forced to separate their AST K9 operations from the list of companies, or to get off the list through privatization, ”Chu said.

“According to our estimates, the possible spin-off of the K9 AST operations would subtract 60-70% of New Oriental’s profits and 80-90% of TAL Education (which is listed in New York).

In Hong Kong, heavily indebted real estate developer China Evergrande Group widened its losses, falling more than 16% to a 4½-year lows, after the company said it would cancel a special dividend proposal.

Hong Kong’s broader real estate sector sank 3.6% and real estate A-shares finished 4.51% lower.

In addition to concerns about the economic outlook, profit growth for Chinese industrial companies slowed for the fourth consecutive month in June as high raw material prices hit factory margins.

An increase in cases of the highly contagious variant of the Delta, COVID-19, centered in the eastern city of Nanjing, also raised concerns Tuesday.

But Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said the broader economic concerns were contained for now.

“The market correction seems to reflect the concern of some investors about the government’s political stance in the capital market. We don’t think investors are worried about the economy right now, “he said in an email comment.

However, late on Tuesday, the Chinese yuan took a sharp turn after small gains against the dollar and weakened to above 6.5 per dollar. The last price was 6.5103 per dollar, 0.43% less on the day.

The yuan also fell, surpassing the 6.5 level and hitting a low of 6.5225 per dollar, 0.6% less than the previous day. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith. Additional reporting by Samuel Shen. Editing by Richard Pullin and David Holmes)