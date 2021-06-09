what is happening in Spain with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Janssen vaccine was set to be the key driver for Spain’s vaccination rate. However, today, almost two months after they began to arrive in the country, the rate of administration of this vaccine is stagnant at around 50%. Neither Pfizer (93.7%), nor Moderna (85.2%), not even AstraZeneca (76.6%) have such low rates. Why? What’s going on with Janssen? What impact does this have on vaccination goals?

LESS THAN 100 DAYS for GROUP IMMUNITY: Towards a FUTURE without PANDEMIC

The vaccine “great hope”, stuck

The shadow of AstraZeneca: The technology behind the Janssen vaccine is very similar to that behind the AstraZeneca vaccine. Both use a modified adenovirus as a vector and, therefore, there was a risk that the side effects of the Anglo-Swedish injection would affect Janssen as well. In fact, in the United States, which is where more doses have been administered (about 10 million), nine cases of thrombi and one death have been located.

In Europe, the data for the first two million vaccines showed one fatal case. That is to say, provisionally and with the available evidence, with the Janssen preparation, less than one case per million would be appearing. With AZ, that figure has reached 2.5 per 100,000 doses. Hence, although the idea was to use Janssen with the largest possible population (to minimize risk), as we learned the real data, security and confidence increasedn.

Delays, delays and more delays: Something that no one suspected was going to be as necessary as it was at the end. According to estimates by the European Commission and the Government of Spain, during this second quarter, 5.5 million doses of Janssen’s vaccine were to arrive in the country. There is less than a month until the end of the second quarter and the truth is that it does not seem that it will be able to be fulfilled. As of yesterday, Spain has received 1,273,700 doses and that was a logistical problem.

Fundamentally, because as the doses were delayed and the vaccination plan progressed, the population to be vaccinated was getting younger; something we had tried to avoid. If the initial idea was to help vaccinate the seven million Spaniards who are between 50 and 59 years old, the uncertainty surrounding its reception has meant that 80% of that band has already received the first puncture. And Janssen, with fewer than 700,000 injected doses, has been a minority.

Change of plans. Janssen’s delays were due, as explained by the company, to a series of revisions that took place in the US. However, they promised to “catch up” with deliveries during the month of July. So in early June, the Public Health Committee decided to target Janssen to people between the ages of 40 and 49, the next big group of citizens on the waiting list. According to the initial plan, they were to be vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna, but the good safety data and the need to give them a way out, imposed a change in plans.

Something that has already materialized. Communities such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and CLM began to implement it days ago and the rest have been doing it since this week. Once the vaccine situation is unblocked, it is reasonable that in the next few days the administration rate will rise and the situation will normalize. However, it will be necessary to be aware of how the delays are rectified and how this impacts on the vaccination rate of the different age groups.

Image | New York National Guard