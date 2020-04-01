They report a collapse of the health system, which leaves people dead “on the sidewalks”, and even that last week the authorities removed some 100 corpses from homes in Guayaquil.

Ecuador promises that it will solve the delays to collect the bodies in the city of Guayaquil, the most critical for coronavirus infections, where deaths are reported from popular neighborhoods to tourist areas, amid the desperation of family members for the lack of help.

Last week, Cynthia Viteri, mayor of Guayaquil, released a video that has gone viral, in which she asks the government sincere the official figures of deaths by Covid-19 in the country, making special reference to the real emergency situation and overflow of the public health system in the province of Guayas.

And is that the official figures so far only reflect that in that country there are less than 3 thousand infected and 93 dead:

Mayor Viteri, who tested positive for Covid-19 days ago, he maintained that “we need to know if the death toll is real, we need to know what causes people are dying in their homes, we need to know what will happen to the other sick people ”.

Media like Telesur have been already confirm a collapse in the health system:

I mean

Government has recognized difficulties in removing the bodies of the deceased from their homes, without being certain that they were infected with the virus, due to the restriction of circulation, the curfew and the nervousness of the population.

In addition, he pointed out that there are bodies in hospitals that have not been removed by family members, without specifying the number.

A witness of . Monday saw the body of a man on a sidewalk, under a blue sheet near a tourist area in downtown Guayaquil.

The police officers consulted on the matter said that the man collapsed while lining up to shop. . could not immediately confirm the person’s identity or cause of death, but upon returning to the scene hours later, the body had been removed, according to the witness.

“The government’s intention is that everyone, not only those killed by COVID-19, but all the people who die these days in the city of Guayaquil (…) they must have a decent burial, accompanied by the representative of the religion that professesVice President Otto Sonnenholzner said at a virtual press conference.

The government also created a special force, which includes the military and will be in charge of the removal and burial of the bodies, while installing a public cemetery.

Earlier, Sonnenholzner told a television channel that the number of deaths with virus symptoms is on the rise and as many as 10 deaths a day are reported in city hospitals.

The province of Guayas, where Guayaquil is located, encompasses more than 70% of the total infected with the virus, which on Monday totaled 1,966 positive cases, of which 62 have died, according to official data.

FUNERALS WITHOUT CAPACITY

Luiggi Ponce, 22, asked for help on Monday to remove the body of a relative from his home located in a popular neighborhood of Guayaquil.

“My uncle died four days ago, with pneumonia, he had a fever, he couldn’t breathe, he had all the symptomsPonce said by telephone to .. “The body is completely wrapped in plastic, the whole house smells ugly, five children and seven adults live at home,” he said.

Outside cemeteries, long lines of relatives have been searched for a place to bury a relative, according to local media images, but its managers have acknowledged that its response capacity was lower for the health emergency.

“You can carry out between 24 or 25 cremation processes a day, but the problem is that the number of deceased is greater, so it is not supplied, “Sebastián Barahona, coordinator of the National Federation of Funeral Homes, told ..

“In Guayaquil there are at least five times more the number of deceased than a normal month,” he said. “Our response capacity is not the same as that required by this emergency.”

WITHDRAWAL OF BODIES

Authorities removed about 100 corpses from homes in Guayaquil last week, the interior minister reported Friday, after complaints from residents on social media and media in the city, focus of coronavirus disease in Ecuador.

“Of these people some will have cause of death that are related to the coronavirus and others that will not. That makes some cases suspicious (…) and what we should all do, as a precaution, is that in these cases we behave as if they were a case of coronavirus, ”María Paula Romo told MaxTv online.

In Ecuador, where a daily curfew of about 15 hours prevails and the circulation of people is restrictedThere have been complaints on social networks and local media for delays of more than 24 hours for the removal of the bodies in Guayaquil, despite the insistence of their relatives.

“The body was in the little house we had, it was in the bed (…) They took him away at nine o’clock at night (Thursday), I cannot tell him that he died because I took him to be treated, but they did not the exam, ”Rosa Romero told . by telephone at her home in the Nueva Prosperina Cooperative, a poor neighborhood north of the city.

Her husband, a 43-year-old merchant, died Wednesday around 3 p.m. with symptoms of the virus and had previous health problems, according to family members.

“They said to wait, to be patient, they couldn’t get there because they said there was only one car going to various places,” he added. “The neighbors told me that if I didn’t get it out, they were going to burn my house down, my heart hurt, so we insisted,” he said.

Minister Romo acknowledged that she was not arriving on time, because funeral homes work part-time, due to the nervousness of the population due to the epidemic and because relatives cannot go to look for the bodies by the prohibitions of circulation.

Health authorities say there are six vehicles with trained people and protective equipment to carry out the tasks. In addition, a protocol for handling corpses outside hospitals due to coronaviruses must be followed.

In Guayaquil, a city of 2.7 million inhabitants, there were 828 deaths in January, when there was still no coronavirus emergency, according to official data.

The drama that Guayaquil is living through the Covid-19 has reached international media such as the BBC in London, which points out: “The collapse of the funeral system as a result of this crisis is of such magnitude that the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, should have formed a joint task force to bury all deceased“

Videos of burned bodies are circulating on social media in the streets, but this material could not be confirmed by this news site.

(With information from Rts)