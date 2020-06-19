Graphene is not the material of the future because it has been worked with for years but its development is slow And its main drawback is that it involves a higher cost than using other alternatives with which we already work. That is why, among other reasons, applications take time to become a reality within everyone’s reach, although there are already many uses on a day-to-day basis and they are expected to multiply in the coming years.

What is graphene?

Before asking us what are its main advantages or what are the applications or contributions of graphene to our daily life, it is worth reviewing what it is. Is a nanomaterial (a material with dimensions less than a millionth of a millimeter) that is made up of a group of carbon atoms that are arranged in a hexagonal configuration. Similar to what a honeycomb would have.

It is a carbon layer that has only one atom thick and it is a material with a very small thickness, considered as two-dimensional. In other words, it occupies only two dimensions in space. In every millimeter of graphite, like the one you usually use in school pencils, there are three million layers of graphene. Three million layers of a material with great properties and characteristics that make it very useful and with many applications in everyday life: it is superconducting, it is hard, it is light, it is resistant

When it was discovered?

Graphene was already spoken of in 1930, it is not a new fashion. It is known to have existed since that decade but was abandoned as material as it was considered too unstable to work in certain fields. In 1986, the carbon sheets of graphite began to be considered as graphene. It was many decades later when Kostantin Novoselov and Andre Geim They got isolated at room temperature, a fact that earned them the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010 and that today allows us multiple applications or companies specialized in graphene, in its uses and in its distribution.

Characteristics and properties

There are many features that make this a recommended nanomaterial for all kinds of uses and applications:

It is hard, with a hardness superior to that of diamond

It is resistant, hundreds of times more than steel

It is very light and a square meter weighs less than a gram. That is, graphene has a weight 200 times less than what steel weighs

It is flexiblecan flex without damage

It is two-dimensional. That is, each layer is one atom thick. It is a 100,000 material thinner than a hair.

It is a good thermal conductor

Is good electrical conductor

It is an antibacterial material

Is transparent to the light

It is more resistant to heat: it heats less than others

It is water and corrosion repellent, it is water repellent

Is able to react chemically, forming new compounds

It is able to withstand ionizing radiation, ideal for medicine

It is abundant, as we have explained in previous paragraphs

Applications

All the above characteristics and advantages make graphene a recommendable element for many different uses, from medicine to technological uses such as better batteries, robotics or chips.

Batteries

One of the main fields where we will most enjoy the use of graphene is in batteries since it will allow us to have up to ten times more capacity but also to have the battery ready and charged in much less time. Still, it seems like a myth that never ends, although we’ve been hearing about them for years … There are already companies and companies that are working on external and internal graphene batteries that they are expected to arrive although for the moment no manufacturer has managed to take the step inside mobile phones, although they have managed to do so in a powerbank.

Why haven’t they arrived yet? For now, lithium batteries serve their purpose and mobile phones provide us with better autonomy and faster charges … It may be that in a few years this will be insufficient and we will have to resort to graphene but, for the moment, use graphene batteries in mobiles would suppose an investment in resources and a higher cost that would affect the final price, although there are companies that are already working on it.

Although it is rare in mobile manufacturers, there are some batteries that promise to be the beginning. This is the case of a battery of the Real Graphene brand presented in 2020 (the second company after Apollo) and that allows us to have a 3,000 mAh battery charged in 20 minutes with a normal cable, without fast charging technology. Further, it would hold about 1,500 cycles with the same capacity compared to the current 300 or 500 cycles of most batteries. The problem is, as we have said, in the cost that would be 30% additional to the current one. Despite this, you can already find external graphene batteries on Amazon with 10,000 mAh from the company, although they will usually be depleted.

Drones

Some drones already use graphene batteries which allows them to be lighter and more durable. It reduces loading time and is expected to be “the future” of drones so that they do not have as many limitations as they currently do. The problems are the same as in the case of mobile phones: the prices of the batteries are much higher than those of lithium and they are still scarce, so further development is needed so that they are at the same height and can be used one and the other. indistinctly.

Flexible screens

Another of the most expected uses of graphene is that of flexible screens. Graphene is fully transparent and also has flexible capabilities making it an excellent choice for folding mobile panels.

Headphones and earphones

Beyond hard drives, we also see it in quality headphones that have been launched by some brands (such as Xiaomi, for example) that include small components of this material inside: from the University of Exeter they are already treated with graphene to limit vibration and achieve a sharper sound and a stronger device in headphones. This application would also be ideal for the field of graphene hearing aids with better quality and with a size and weight that can be much smaller than normal ones.

Internet connection

Although it seems unthinkable, it can also be a good advance when it comes to connecting to the internet and it has been several years since this technology was discussed to replace fiber and that it would allow us higher speeds although this is far from globalizing at the moment but its properties could be very interesting for the future of the Internet. From the University of Cambridge They have been working on this for ten years: in 2011, researchers managed to demonstrate that graphene was capable of capture a lot of light And this would make it a good option when creating cables that would be able to transmit information much faster than today: The Internet would be faster than now.

Photo cameras

In photography, graphene would be a component that would aid in sensors allowing us to perform better in low light. According to Singapore researchers, a sensor made from graphene in photography would increase sensitivity of the device a thousand times compared to current technologies used by many manufacturers, such as CMOS or CCD.

Medicine and health equipment

One of the areas in which graphene has the greatest future is in the bathroom where you can create all kinds of sensors. Also, there are already some companies and companies that work with graphene sensors. Another of the strong points in this area is that it is a material capable of supporting radioactivity, making it suitable for diagnostic medicine or treatment of diseases.

For example, it could be used to improve resonances but it can also be useful for orthopedic applications or even in dental prostheses thanks to their better durability and reduce the proliferation of bacteria, for example. Even so, as in the other fields, the cost of the material continues to be an obstacle, although in this section the drawback is less thanks to the small amount of graphene that would be used.

Other uses of graphene:

In architecture for buildings or for roads or civil constructions

For all kinds of transport and vehicles: From small light drones to tougher cars, ships, planes, trains, motorcycles

In the field of energy: very interesting for clean energies thanks to the ability to generate electricity with solar energy

In sportswear and equipment such as paddle blades, for example, or cbicycle componentsIt’s much stronger and lighter.

In the food industry it can also be used or applied: it would allow us to create new safer food packaging

In water treatment, the use of graphene is also studied, for example, to help desalination thanks to its permeability.

Graphene memory foam pillows or mattresses

Ballistic protectors thanks to the hardness and resistance of the material