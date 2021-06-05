What is Google’s Project Starline? The future of hyper-realistic communications | Technology

Google has recently held its annual event for developers, an event in which each year the company presents many novelties in technology, new applications, advances in artificial intelligence or augmented reality. Do you know what the Starline Project is? We tell you.

A few weeks ago we told you about Microsoft’s proposal to improve telematic meetings, video calls and online events. In the midst of a pandemic, this technology has become more essential than ever and Google was not going to be left out.

The internet giant wanted to demonstrate at its Google I / O event this year that its video calls can be the most realistic on the market and leave behind the biggest shortcomings of today’s telematic meetings.

This technology has kept us connected when we could not see our family or friends, it has made communication with co-workers easier, but it is not the same as being in person. Psychologists have even given a name to that fatigue we feel after one or more video call meetings, zoom fatigue.

If you are concerned about the security of your Zoom meetings, here are some tips and tricks to make your video calls safer and avoid problems.

For this reason, technology companies strive to improve functions and provide alternatives. Microsoft has turned to its augmented reality glasses and fantastic environments to give those meetings more dynamism with Microsoft Mesh. Google, for its part, proposes to create a magic window to bring people closer, like Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Your Project Starline does not need augmented reality glasses, although that does not mean that it does not require an entire operation to generate that realism. Being able to see the other person in real size, in three dimensions and converse naturally and with gestures with our interlocutor is not easy at all.

“One of the things we’re most proud of is that as soon as you sit down and start talking, technology takes a back seat and you can focus on what’s most important: the person in front of you,” explains Google.

As you can see, Google has created a small room with a sofa and a large screen that shows the other person from miles away in 3D format. The company uses both hardware and software to create this groundbreaking effect.

It uses a good dose of cameras, sensors and microphones to collect all the movement, sound and details of the person in real time. Then apply artificial intelligence, spatial audio and a light field display system that creates a feeling of volume and depth, so that the other person sees us as if we were with them.

This is practically all the information that the company has given to present Starline, they have been developing this technology for several years, which is still in the development phase. Hhave worked with the media and within the field of health to assess the progress of the project, which in the end can be a great tool for these commercial sectors and many others.

Of course, it is not ready for general use, we cannot take it home with us. Taking into account all the operations that it requires, it seems more like a proposal for large companies. On the one hand, it is a very surprising technology, although it is still in development and will not be commercialized soon, Google has taken advantage of the pull that these tools have with the pandemic to show off the project.

However, today presents many doubts. To begin with, very few people have been able to try it. And if we take into account the problems we have at home so that the image and audio reach us with quality through the WiFi network or that all mobile data is not sucked, imagine the amount of gigabytes we need to receive all that data generated by the many cameras and microphones.

It remains, therefore, as one more proposal of what the future would be with holographic communications, distance interviews, closer calls or even home health care. In the future, hopefully not because of another pandemic, if we want to make a video call, we have this technology at home to make it more real.