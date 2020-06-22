It is an area dedicated 100% to the development of experimental projects which they called Area 120

The internet giant Google has a department in charge of developing the new technology to continue as world leaders, This place is called Area 120 and we explain what jobs they do.

In this department, the teams are dedicated to exploiting their ideas, they even mention that most of those projects will failBut that your teams will succeed when you test the limits and learn something new, which means that failure is not failure, it is learning to do something much better.

Alex Gawley, who in 2018 was director of Google’s 120 area mentioned that any employee can try to participate in the projectBut first they must present their ideas, and the best ones are selected so that their teams can work on these projects for a maximum of 2 years.

In area 120 they focus on projects that despite being very ambitious and having a certain risk, everyone feels part of the essence of GoogleThat is to say, from here are born projects of applications, mobile games, basic products that may be important such as Google Carboard and more.

The most important thing is that in this area not only Google employees work, anyone can enter if their project is selected to be part of Area 120.

However, at all times the leaders of Area 120 are aware of all the projects, it is as if suddenly you have an idea and in your work they like and they give you half a million dollars to develop it, They tell you that you don’t need to go to the office to work on that idea, but that they constantly want to see progress on your project to give feedback.

