In times of social isolation where the vast majority are at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many are looking for alternatives to keep in touch with the people they love most. We are sure that right now you have heard about Houseparty, one of the options that exist to make video calls that is on everyone’s lips for a lot of reasons.

The main and perhaps most important is that, unlike other apps such as Zoom, Skype or Google Hangouts that are focused on making business conferences or for students who need it, Houseparty is something completely different. Beyond having a chance to chat with your friends, family or partner and being free gives you the ability to play and use bells and buzzes in the style of Hotmail Messenger (yes, we are already old).

In the last days this app became popular with youth, that’s why thousands of them around the world they are unloading it to kill the leisure time in these days of quarantine. However, not everything is laughter and fun with the app because earlier this week different media such as The Independent indicated that Houseparty had suffered from a violation that was directly hitting all those people who were using it.

How? Well, the vast majority of Users complained about the app on Twitter, saying that since they downloaded it, someone had had access to personal accounts that had nothing to do with it. with running the app like Spotify, Netflix and even stronger ones like Pay pal. Since then the social network has been full of negative messages against the application and There were those who sent messages on WhatsApp alerting their contacts to what was happening.

Thanks a lot Houseparty. THANKS A LOT pic.twitter.com/hECccedPcM – Lulu (@_lucybrand) March 31, 2020

Seeing this situation and almost immediately, Houseparty’s official Twitter account wrote a message saying they were victims of a paid smear campaign and that they were doing the investigations to find the person who started the umor rumor ’. What’s more, if this were not enough They offered a reward of a million dollars to whoever found the culprit of all this.

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $ 1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com. – Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

If Houseparty is so safe, then what’s wrong with this app?

As well as all applications that handle personal data, Houseparty has security policies. Nevertheless the problem seems to be in theseWell, as there are some very well marked lines on the use of your data for commercial or promotional purposes, or share your phone exclusively with the technical service, friends or contacts within the app, there are other guidelines that remain in the air.

According to Tech Crunch, who interviewed Ray Walsh from the research firm ProPrivacy, who rated these gaps in Houseparty’s security policies as a nightmare and they make you think that actually it is an application that is selling the information of its users. As this is what he said about it:

“Anyone who decides to use the app to stay in touch during quarantine should be aware that the app collects a troubling amount of personal information. This includes geolocation data, which could, in theory, be used to map each user’s location. A closer look at Houseparty’s privacy policy reveals that the company promises to anonymize and aggregate the data before sharing it with third-party affiliates and partners with whom it works. However, time and time again, researchers have shown that previously anonymized data can be re-identified. ”

The solution to all this is to give them as little information as possible

Although many think that everything is lost the truth is that it is not, Walsh too gave some points that could be used to protect your data in Houseparty and other applications. The first one is obviously to delete it, but if you want to continue chatting it recommends you enter your phone’s settings and block access to options such as your location, photos, camera and more, practically do not give him a chance to access anything that has to do with you or sensitive information.

The other is put false names and dates of birth, preferably use or create an email account that you hardly use anymore or where you have no personal data in order to use it only so that you have the opportunity to talk with your friends and family. It also tells us that we must disconnect each and every one of the social networks that we have linked to Houseparty to prevent them from entering easily.