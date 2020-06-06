.

Definitely Gaby Espino is an example to follow, because not only did she become aware of the overweight problem that she suffered, but she solved it seeking help and is also solving the sagging skin that was left by losing 35 pounds.

Through her Instagram account, the Venezuelan opened her heart and opened up to her more than ten million followers, to whom she confessed what was the cause of her notable weight gain.

“Since the end of last year I went through a difficult personal process, which without realizing it was leading me to fill gaps and calm strong anxiety through wrong habits that made me feel better at the time,” said the also businesswoman.

“And depression was directly related to hunger and, according to me, it cured it with food, or rather, with excess food. At this time I understood the damage it was doing to me. And I understood that the excess of food had nothing to do with solving my personal problems. “Espino wrote.

So the actress took action on it and did a 90-day challenge with which she managed to lose 35 pounds, inviting them to join #TransformChallenge of #YesYouCan, but obviously after this process her skin became saggy, so Gaby found the solution with the NIR treatment.

But, what is it about? Claudia Lozano, owner of the Beauty Connections medical spa in Doral, Florida where the artist performs the procedure explained the technique.

“NIR technology is a treatment based on deep infrared light. A remodeling of the fifroblasts, that is, causes the collagen, elastin (and) reticulin fibers to nourish (and) thicken. The effect makes the skin thicker (and) when this happens, the skin tightens and reaffirms itself, “stressed the owner of the spa.

Then several questions arise in this regard such as: in which parts of the body can the treatment be carried out? How many sessions is it effective? Does it cause discomfort? Among others.

“We can work it on various parts of the body such as the abdomen, arms, legs (and) the face. It has no side effects, it does not cause pain (and) it is a super comfortable treatment. It works once a week (and) a minimum of six sessions is recommended to see the results. Maintenance can be done every three weeks, “stressed Lozano.

In addition, to end sagging skin, you should also have a balanced diet, complemented by physical exercises and Pilates.