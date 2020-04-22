         What is Frontity, the Spanish startup in which Automattic has just invested 1 million euros

Automattic, the Parent company of WordPress.com and WooCommerce, together with the venture capital firm K Fund, have just invested 1 million euros in the Spanish startup Frontity. When we look at what Frontity does, it makes perfect sense that the people behind WordPres have decided to invest in them.

Frontity is a React framework created exclusively for WordPress that is also free and open source. It allows to connect WordPress and React in a simple way, in fact, they claim to be the first to achieve it, and in WordPress they seem to see the value in this.

Looking to build a developer community

Although the company was born in 2015 as Worona, for 2017 they decided to focus on WordPress, the content manager that uses more than 25% of all websites in the world, including a huge number of media.

With Frontity they sought to offer a solution to the problem that occurs for many websites that use WordPress as CMS: the sites on the mobile platform are slow. Frontity serves to develop WordPress themes using React JS, which is the same JavaScript library that WordPress uses in its latest editor: Gutenberg.

Initially, at the company they created their own theme and called it Frontity PRO, after obtaining very good results increasing visits and performance on the sites that used it, by 2018 they already had about 50 sites using the theme, generating around 40 million visits.

Now they focus on improving the framework after having made it open source in May 2019. They currently have over 250 developers in their community who have started using Frontity in their projects.

The complete Frontity team

Obtaining financial support for the startup means that we can invest more effort in helping to fulfill our mission. It will help us improve framework development, deploy new features faster, and grow the community around you by providing more resources to collaborate and learn. Also, we are already planning to collaborate with different WordPress hosting companies to make it easier to deploy your Frontity sites in your preferred hosting.

At Frontity they believe that in the coming years there will be a great transition towards decoupled architectures and that React will play a very important role in WordPress to create a better and more modern user experience. Automattic’s investment validates the vision and work they have been doing.

The company has no monetization plans, at least during this initial phase. They also emphasized that they will not abandon the open source model and they will never release any function of the framework as payment only. Maybe in the future they think about adding a hosting solution, premium support or a digital marketplace for payment issues.

