What is financial freedom? How to achieve it?

Get up every morning and know that your income is not compromised to pay debts with banks or with people. That what you earn is enough for you to have the lifestyle you want, in addition to being able to save for different goals in the short, medium and long term. Does it ring a bell? Here we explain what is the Financial Freedom.

It is said easy, but to get to the Financial Freedom a whole process and discipline is required that not all people are always willing to follow.

You will understand that you do not need to be a millionaireInstead, with your current job and income, you can achieve that carefree lifestyle.

Even if you learn to have financial freedom now with the salaried or independent job that you have, with discipline you can aspire to reach the higher phase of financial freedom, which is living on passive income.

That is, that your lifestyle is financed with resources that do not come from long hours of work, but rather your own money and the assets that you accumulate will work for you.

What is financial freedom, step by step

We present some principles to achieve the Financial Freedom:

1. Be fully aware of how much you earn

Knowing how much you earn or how much your income is is the first step towards financial freedom.

This can be difficult to calculate for someone who works independently or on their own, because their income is variable from month to month due to various factors and it can be difficult to know how much they earn.

But those who work as salaried employees for a company, that is, those who receive a fixed amount in their payroll account, also tend to have problems knowing in practice how much they earn, because their level of spending is such that they forget that they should not exceed that income limit that they have.

In fact, spending more than you earn in a month is the basic principle for financial ruin.

You will be accumulating more and more debts that will compromise your income more and, therefore, there will come a time when you will not even be able to cover your basic expenses.

At that point, you will be in a level of financial and emotional stress that your quality of life will be on the ground.

Therefore, always be clear about how much you earn. And once that limit is established, the first thing to understand is that your total expenses should not exceed that limit. As simple as that. This decision will radically change your life.

By being clear about your monthly income, you should develop a plan to spend without exceeding that limit.

This plan is called a budget and reflects the needs and priorities that you have regarding your lifestyle.

But how do I budget? We give you a series of tips so you can make it.

2.Have savings

Believe it or not, the first thing you should locate when making a budget is to establish a monthly amount to save.

Yes, this is how you read it.

The principle is very simple: first you must determine the amount you are going to save per month, and then you have to learn to live with the rest of your income.

Saving is the most important action to achieve your financial freedom more quickly, because it allows you to have money to face unforeseen events and acquire expensive goods or services without the need to go into debt.

It also allows you to raise money so that you can have a good retirement from work.

Personal finance gurus recommend that you should save between 5 and 20% of your monthly income, so you must learn to live with the remaining percentage for your different expenses.

They claim that, if you are not used to saving, it is necessary to start with small percentages of your income and once you have internalized the process and have tangibly seen its benefits, you yourself will take the initiative to increase your amount to save.

In order to save effectively, the principle of “take it from me, I’m spending it “, phrase that made popular Sofia Macias, an expert in personal finance, in her bestseller The Little Capitalist Pig.

To apply this principle, Macías recommends that you have the part of your income that you are going to save towards another savings or investment account domiciled, in such a way that -automatically- that money is set aside and that in your bank account only the amount that you are going to exercise in your different expenses remains.

Now what should I save for? First of all, it is the basis for setting goals.

Buy a car or a smart TV? Study a postgraduate degree? Go on vacation? Have a good retirement? Have money to deal with unforeseen events? Become independent from your parents?

Goals are what keep you motivated to sacrifice your present consumption, in order to allocate that money for future consumption.

It is important to have an emergency fund.

This is – perhaps – the most important savings fund to achieve the Financial Freedom.

Situations such as unemployment, an illness or accident, a lightning trip, among many others, will have less impact on your financial life if you have a fund with which you can cover those expenses, without having to resort to borrowing.

That is why experts recommend that in your emergency fund you should have, at least, the equivalent of three months of your salary.

There are even those who say that the ideal minimum should be six months of income.

But – as you will realize – it is not a fund that is built overnight, so starting today is absolutely necessary.

You must allocate a part of your savings to this fund.

Even when you reach the minimum that you have set as a goal (3 or 6 months of your income), experts say that it will always be important that you continue to contribute a part of your savings to this emergency fund.

How many cases have we known of people who lost their jobs in this pandemic and still have not found one?

Faced with such a scenario, it may be that what you have in your emergency fund is not enough, so the more fat you have that piglet to face unforeseen events, the better.

There are experts say that it is a savings fund for life.

Save for your retirement

If you started working after July 1, 1997, I regret to tell you that your retirement pension will not be paid by the government, but by yourself from the savings you have accumulated throughout your working life.

Hence the importance that part of our current income is allocated to some retirement-oriented account, so that when we reach that stage where we can no longer work, we can have an income that allows us to meet our needs.

It is saving to give a decent life to that “future me” that one day we will be, as the finance specialist says Moisés Pérez Peñaloza.

Also, try to transfer or domicile this part of your savings with your bank so that it goes to an Afore or some other instrument aimed at retirement, such as insurance or personal plans.

Saving for different goals. Finally, add a savings account for different goals you have such as going for a walk, buying a television, a car, a house and other goods or services that are of interest to you.

3. Organize your spending

Once you have allocated the part of your income that you will allocate to savings, now you must organize the remainder that you can spend.

Plan your unavoidable fixed and variable expenses

In accordance with Paulo cantillo, economist and financial analyst of the Money section of the Excelsior newspaper, unavoidable expenses are those that you will necessarily have to exercise month after month and are divided into two: the fixed and the variable.

The fixed unavoidable expenses They are those whose amount does not change as fast and enter items such as the rent or the mortgage of your home or services such as the internet, fixed or mobile telephony.

Here you can include streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. Of course, in case they are essential for you.

For his part, the economist defines inescapable variable expenses as those amounts in which you cannot stop spending, but you can adjust them month by month.

Here you include living expenses like food and transportation. They are mandatory, but variable because the amount to spend on them will depend on your habits.

For example, cooking at home so as not to spend on breakfasts, lunches or dinners in restaurants; or buy in places where food is cheaper than in others; or go to restaurants with cheaper prices, these are actions that you can take when eating and not spend so much money on it.

Also going to work walking or by bicycle or by public transport, instead of taking a taxi or transport by applications (Uber, Didi, etc.), are ways in which you can generate savings when spending on transport, which is another of the unavoidable items for people.

Also add that you can ration the consumption of electricity, water and gas, so you can also generate savings in these unavoidable services.

Don’t forget the insurance!

A fundamental expense to protect family assets is insurance.

Paulo Cantillo advises that the essential minimums that every family should have are the life insurance, to financially protect the household in the event of the death of the primary provider, and the insurance of major medical expenses, to avoid the bankruptcy of the home in the event of a high cost illness or accident.

There are also other necessary insurances depending on each household. For example, the car for those who have a vehicle or business insurance for those who have expensive devices on which the company depends.

Find out in the market if there is insurance for that which you have already determined is very valuable to you, you will surely find it. Here the Lord of Insurance explains it to you.

Organize your assorted items

Paulo Cantillo maintains that, once the planning is done, items that are important to your budget should be included in the budget. quality of life such as cinemas, restaurants, walks, concerts, clothing, and other expenses of which you do not always have to necessarily exercise.

The Higher Phase of Financial Freedom

The principles of financial freedom seen so far apply to a salaried worker (it depends on a company or employer) or an independent worker, since it is a person who dedicates a good part of their daily hours to work to generate their livelihood.

But, there is a higher state or phase that transcends this general financial freedom and is when you generate enough income by allocating very few hours of your day or week to earn it.

This means that you have more free time to do the activities that you love so much.

Paulo Cantillo says that this objective is achieved when you have generated enough savings that you can acquire assets that generate passive income, those that come to you without having to work long hours.

The classic examples of passive income are when you have a property and rent it, which gives you resources without the need to work or when you put a significant amount of money in an investment fund, which generates interest and this becomes your monthly income.

Another classic case of passive income that the economist cites us is when you create a work that gives you income, not only when you do it, but it continues to do so over time.

An example of this are books, that you write them once, but that give you income for a long time as long as they continue to sell.

There are also songs, works of art or other creations, for which you would collect royalties.

There is also the case of sites like YouTube or different social networks that, due to their reproductions, generate income for people over time.

